Die UEFA-Fünfjahreswertung wird zur Ermittlung der Anzahl der Europapokal-Startplätze für die einzelnen Länder herangezogen. Mit Beginn der Saison 2021/2022 wurden die Ergebnisse aus 2016/17 gestrichen. Hier kommen die aktuellen Top 10 des Rankings (Stand 18. Februar 2022):
So ist der Stand in der UEFA-Fünfjahreswertung
Punkte 2021/2022: 5.100
Platz 9: Russland | Gesamtpunkte: 34.282
Punkte 2021/2022: 5.500
Platz 9: Schottland | Gesamtpunkte: 34.500
Punkte 2021/2022: 10.000
Platz 8: Österreich | Gesamtpunkte: 38.450
Punkte 2021/2022: 14.800
Platz 7: Niederlande | Gesamtpunkte: 44.900
Punkte 2021/2022: 9.916
Platz 6: Portugal | Gesamtpunkte: 50.382
Punkte 2021/2022: 15.083
Platz 5: Frankreich | Gesamtpunkte: 56.748
Punkte 2021/2022: 12.071
Platz 4: Deutschland | Gesamtpunkte: 71.070
Punkte 2021/2022: 12.142
Platz 3: Italien | Gesamtpunkte: 73.330
Punkte 2021/2022: 13.000
Platz 2: Spanien | Gesamtpunkte: 90.713
Punkte 2021/2022: 15.000
Platz 1: England | Gesamtpunkte: 100.641
