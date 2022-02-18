freenet-search
Die UEFA-Fünfjahreswertung wird zur Ermittlung der Anzahl der Europapokal-Startplätze für die einzelnen Länder herangezogen. Mit Beginn der Saison 2021/2022 wurden die Ergebnisse aus 2016/17 gestrichen. Hier kommen die aktuellen Top 10 des Rankings (Stand 18. Februar 2022):
© imago images/Moritz Müller

So ist der Stand in der UEFA-Fünfjahreswertung

© imago images/Shutterstock

Platz 9: Russland | Gesamtpunkte: 34.282

© imago images/Marca

Platz 9: Schottland | Gesamtpunkte: 34.500

© imago images/Pressinphoto

Platz 8: Österreich | Gesamtpunkte: 38.450

© imago images/Pro Shots

Platz 7: Niederlande | Gesamtpunkte: 44.900

© imago images/NurPhoto

Platz 6: Portugal | Gesamtpunkte: 50.382

© imago images/Belga

Platz 5: Frankreich | Gesamtpunkte: 56.748

© imago images/MIS

Platz 4: Deutschland | Gesamtpunkte: 71.070

© imago images/Nicolo Campo

Platz 3: Italien | Gesamtpunkte: 73.330

© imago images/Pacific Press Agency

Platz 2: Spanien | Gesamtpunkte: 90.713

© imago images/Focus Images

Platz 1: England | Gesamtpunkte: 100.641

