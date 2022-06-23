Alles neu bei PlayStation Plus: Diese Spiele sind nun im Abo-Service enthalten
Als strategische Antwort auf den zunehmenden Erfolg von Microsofts Game Pass, hat Sony seine Abonnentment-Services PlayStation Plus und PlayStation Now komplett umgestaltet. Versprochen wurden im Vorfeld "mehr Inhalte als je zuvor", nun sind sie online. Ein Überblick über die drei Abo-Modelle und die enthaltenen Spiele.
PlayStation Plus Essential
Der Einsteiger-Tarif nennt sich PlayStation Plus Essential und erinnert an das bis dato bekannte PS Plus-Modell. Darin enthalten sind: die Option, Online-Multiplayer-Titel zu zocken, zwei kostenlos downloadbare Spiele pro Monat, exklusive Mitglieder-Rabatte sowie Cloud-Speicher für gespeicherte Spielstände.
Wer bereits ein altes PlayStation Plus-Abo hat, bekommt zunächst automatisch den Essential-Tarif. Der Preis bleibt entsprechend gleich: 8,99 Euro monatlich / 24,99 Euro vierteljährlich / 59,99 Euro jährlich.
PlayStation Plus Extra
Das nächsthöhere Upgrade nennt sich PlayStation Plus Extra und bietet zusätzlich zu den Essential-Features einen ständig verfügbaren Katalog von bis zu 400 downloadbaren Spielen für PS5 und PS4. Darunter sind auch Blockbuster aus den firmeneigenen PlayStation Studios und andere Hits zu finden. Für die Extras des Tarifs Extra zahlt man 13,99 Euro monatlich, 39,99 Euro vierteljährlich oder 99,99 Euro jährlich.
PlayStation Plus Premium
Die Abo-Königsklasse: PlayStation Plus Premium. Der VIP-Service für Vielspieler setzt zusätzlich zu den Features der Essential- und Extra-Mitgliedschaft noch weitere rund 340 Spiele drauf. Spannend für Retro-Fans: Darunter sind auch zahlreiche PS3-Spiele, die dank Cloud-Streaming wiederbelebt werden. Sogar (optisch und spielerisch aufgewertete) Klassiker der Konsolengenerationen PS und PS2 sowie des Handhelds PSP (bislang nur "Echochrome") sind abrufbar - allein PS-Vita-Titel bleiben außen vor. Das Streaming ist nicht nur auf PS4 und PS5 möglich, sondern auch auf PC. Dazu kommen zeitlich begrenzte Testversionen von Spielen.
Der Preis fürs Luxus-Abo: 16,99 Euro monatlich, 49,99 Euro vierteljährlich oder 119,99 Euro jährlich. Nach der Einführung des neuen Modells geht PlayStation Now in das Premium-Angebot über. Wer bereits Kunde von PS Now ist, erhält entsprechend automatisch PlayStation Plus Premium - bei der Einführung ohne Aufpreis.
Diese PS1-Klassiker sind im Premium-Abo dabei
Die abrufbaren PS1-Klassiker profitieren zum Teil von einer verbesserten Bildqualität, höheren Framerates und anderen Features wie der Möglichkeit, jederzeit speichern zu können. Auch eine Rückspulfunktion wird angeboten. Die enthaltenen Klassiker im Überblick:
- Ape Escape
- Everybody's Golf
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe's Odysee
- Resident Evil Director's Cut
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- Wild Arms
- Worms World Party
- Worms Armageddon
Diese PS2-Klassiker sind im Premium-Abo dabei
Ähnlich wie die PS1-Klassiker profitieren auch diese PS2-Spiele von den Verbesserungen:
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- FantaVision
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Kinetica
- Okage: Shadow King
- Primal
- Red Faction
- Red Faction 2
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Racer Revenge
- The Mark of Kri
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms 3
Diese PS3-Klassiker sind im Premium-Abo dabei
Die schiere Masse der PS3-Titel, die sich im Premium-Abo streamen lassen, ist enorm:
- .detuned
- Air Conflicts Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts Vietnam
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- All Zombies Must Die
- Alone in the Dark
- Anarchy Rush Hour
- Anna Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua Panic!
- Arcana Hearts 3
- Arcana Hearts 3 Love Max!!!!!
- Armageddon Riders
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Asura's Wrath
- Atelier Ayesha Plus
- Atelier Escha & Logy
- Atelier Rorona Plus
- Atelier Shallie
- Bang Bang Racing
- Batman Arkham Origins
- Battle Fantasia
- Battle of Tiles Ex
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Big Sky Infinity
- Bionic Commando Rearmed
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- Bit.Trip Runner 2
- Black Knight Sword
- Bladestorm Nightmare
- Bladestorm The Hundred Years War
- BlazBlue Calamity Trigger
- Blood Knights
- Bolt
- Brink
- Burn Zombie Burn
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Cars 2
- Cars Mater-National Championships
- Cars Race O Rama
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate HD
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Comet Crash
- Crash Commando
- Critter Crunch
- Cuboid
- Dark Sector
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Dark Void
- Deadliest Warriors Legends
- Deadliest Warrior The Game
- Dead or Alive 5
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Death Track Resurrection
- Deception 4: Blood Ties
- Deception 4: The Nightmare Princess
- Derrick the Death Fin
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Disgaea D2
- Disgaea 3
- Disgaea 4
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney Pixar Brave
- Disney Universe
- Divekick
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
- Dogfight 1942
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon's Lair
- Dragon's Lair 2
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikefore
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Eat Lead
- Eat Them
- echochrome
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Escape Dead Island
- Ethan Meteoer Hunter
- Eufloria
- Faery Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout New Vegas
- F.E.A.R.
- Final Exam
- Final Fight Double Impact
- Frogger Returns
- Fuel Overdose
- G-Force
- Ghostbusters Sanctum of Slime
- God of War HD
- God of War 2 HD
- God of War Ascension
- Go Sports Ski
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton's Great Adventure
- Hamster Ball
- Heavy Fire Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire Shattered Spear
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip
- Hoard
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hunted: Die Schmiede der Finsternis
- Hustle Kings
- Ibb & Obb
- Ico
- Infamous
- Infamous 2
- Infamous: Festival of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jimmie Johnson's: Anything with an Engine
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Judge Dee: The City God Case
- Karateka
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Lead and Gold
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman
- LEGO Batman 2
- LEGO Indiana Jones
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2
- LEGO Pirates of the Carribean
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Linger in Shadows
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lost Planet: Extreme Condition
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
- Mamorukun Curse
- Mars: War Logs
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- MX vs. ATV Untamed
- Narco Terror
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Nobunaga Ambition: Sphere of Influence
- Numblast
- Okabu
- Papo & Yo
- Precipice of Darkness: Episode 1 & 2
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
- pid
- Pirates of the Carribean: At World's End
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3: Pirates & Merchants
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Puzzle Agend
- Quantum Theory
- Rag Doll Kung-Fu
- Rage
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden 4: overkill
- rain
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Q-Force
- Realms of Ancient War
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Johnson's Chronicles
- Red Johnson's Chronicles: One Against All
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code Veronica
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage DX+
- Retro/Grade
- Ricochet HD
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rocket Knight
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- R-Type Dimensions
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- Sam & max: The Devil's Playhouse
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Sanctum 2
- Savage Moon
- Shatter
- Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skull Girls Encore
- Sky Dive: Proximity Flight
- Sky Drift
- Sky Fighter
- Slender: The Arrival
- Smash Cars
- Snake Ball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Söldner-X: Himmelstürmer
- Söldner X-2: Final Prototype
- Space Ace
- Spelunker HD
- Split/Second
- Star Drone
- Star Raiders
- Starwhal
- Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for attractive People
- Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix
- Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix
- Syberia
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness
- The Darkness 2
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion
- The Guided Fate Paradox
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last Guy
- The Undergarden
- Thunder Wolves
- Tokyo Jungle
- Toy Home
- Toy Story Mania!
- Trash Panic
- Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll
- Tron Evolution
- Truck Racer
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Velocity Ultra
- Vessel
- Voodoo Chronicles: First Sign
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warlords
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Warriors Orochi 3
- When Vikings Attack
- White Knight Chronicles
- XBlaze Code: Embryo
- XCOM Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2: Classics
- Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov's Revenge
Diese PS4-Spiele sind im Premium-Abo dabei
Noch umfangreicher: die PS4-Bibliothek.
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- Absolver
- Abzu
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders
- Agents of Mayhem
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (nur in Premium)
- Alienation
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ashen
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Astebreed
- Atari Flashback Classics Volume 1 (nur in Premium)
- Atari Flashback Classics Volume 2 (nur in Premium)
- Avicii Invector
- Bad North
- Baja: Edge of Control HD (nur in Premium)
- Balan Wonderworld
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman Return to Arkham (nur in Premium)
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Beyond: Two Souls (nur in Premium)
- Bioshock: The Collection (nur in Premium)
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection (nur in Premium)
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (nur in Premium)
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carmageddon Max Damage
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Cartoon Network Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police: Paint it Red
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cris Tales
- Croixleur Sigma
- Crysis Remastered (nur in Premium)
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dandara
- Dangerous Golf
- Danger Zone
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition (nur in Premium)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition (nur in Premium)
- Darksiders 3
- Days Gone
- DCL The Game
- Dead Cells
- Deadlight: Director's Cut (nur in Premium)
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition (nur in Premium)
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- Death Stranding
- Defense Grid 2
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Descenders
- Desperados 3
- Detroit: Become Human
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
- Disgaea 5
- DOOM
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elex
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Everspace
- Everybody's Golf
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- Far Cry 4
- FIA Truck Racing Championship
- Fighting EX Layer
- Final Fantasy 7
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered
- Final Fantasy 9
- Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- FlusterCluck
- Foreclosed
- For Honor
- For the King
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- Gal Gunvolt Burst
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves (nur in Premium)
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Ghostrunner
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director's Cut
- God of War
- God of War 3 Remastered (nur in Premium)
- Gods Will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Ages Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gravity Rush Remastered (nur in Premium)
- Greedfall
- Grip: Combat Racing
- Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope
- Harvest Moon: mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Heavy Rain (nur in Premium)
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Hotline Miami (nur in Premium)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive
- How to Survive 2
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
- I Am Bread
- I am Dead
- Indivisible
- Infamous First Light
- Infamous Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever's Lone Wolf
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- JumpJet Rex
- KeyWe
- Killzone: Shadow Fall + DLC
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (nur in Premium)
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Knack
- Kona
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection (nur in Premium)
- Leo's Fortune
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lock's Quest (nur in Premium)
- LocoRoco Remastered (nur in Premium)
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered (nur in Premium)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Lumines Remastered (nur in Premium)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (nur in Premium)
- Mafia 2: Definitive Edition (nur in Premium)
- Mafia 3: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel's Puzzle Quest
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Masters of Anima
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Metro Redux (nur in Premium)
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mound & Blade: War Band (nur in Premium)
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MXGP 2021
- MX vs ATV All Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- Nascar Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg 2
- Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren's Call
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Observation
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outcast: Second Contact (nur in Premium)
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super MEch League
- Party Hard
- Patapon Remastered (nur in Premium)
- Patapon 2 Remastered (nur in Premium)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- QBert Rebooted (nur in Premium)
- R-Type Final 2
- Rad Rodgers: Radical Edition
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- Rainbow Moon (nur in Premium)
- Rapala Fishing Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer Enhanced Edition
- Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered (nur in Premium)
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta
- Resident Evil (nur in Premium)
- Resogun
- Rez Infinite
- Ride 4
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
- R-Type Final 2
- Seasons after Fall
- Secret Neighbor
- Serious Sam: Collection (nur in Premium)
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue 3
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sine Mora EX
- Sky Drift Infinity
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- SoulCalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spitlings
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- STEEP
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Strider (nur in Premium)
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Super Star Wars (nur in Premium)
- Surgeon Simulator
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect Connected
- The Artful Escape
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Council - The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
- The Division
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
- The Last Blade 2 (nur in Premium)
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered (nur in Premium)
- The Last of Us: Left Behind (nur in Premium)
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Raven Remastered (nur in Premium)
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas Was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Touhou Genso Rondo Bullet Ballet
- Toukiden Kiwami (nur in Premium)
- Toukiden 2
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
- Trials Rising
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Tron Run/r
- Tropico 5
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Umbrella Corps (nur in Premium)
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection (nur in Premium)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velociybox
- Victor Vran
- Vikings: Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Vermimtide 2
- Warriors All Stars
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- Whispering Willows
- Wild Guns: Reloaded
- Windbound
- WipEout Omega Collection (nur in Premium)
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
- Wytchwood
- XCOM 2
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
- YS 8: Lacrimosa of Dana
- YS 9: Monstrum Nox
- YS: Memories of Celceta
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Diese PS5-Spiele sind im Premium-Abo dabei
Hinweis: Die im Premium-Modell enthaltenen PS5-Titel lassen sich nicht streamen, sondern sind nur als Download auf der PS5 verfügbar.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Balan Wonderworld
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cris Tales
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Demon's Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- Foreclosed
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Ghostrunner
- Greedfall
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Dead
- Kona
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Maneater
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MXGP 2021
- NBA 2K22
- Observer: System Redux
- Returnal
- Ride 4
- Tennis World Tour 2
- The Artful Escape
- Tour de France 2021
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
- Wytchwood
Ubisoft+ Classics bei PS Plus Extra und Premium
Auch Ubisoft macht Sony-Abonnenten der Extra- und Premium-Variante einen beachtlichen Spielekatalog ohne zusätzliche Kosten zugänglich, der bis zum Jahresende weiter aufgestockt werden soll.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- For Honor
- The Crew 2
- Child of Light
- Eagle Flight
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- Far Cry 4
- Legendary Fishing
- Risk: Urban Assault
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Junkies
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- STEEP
- The Crew
- The Division
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
- Trials Rising
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolves Within
- ZOMBI