Sony startet seinen neuen PlayStation-Spiele-Abo-Service: Ab sofort stehen drei Modelle für jeden Gamer-Typ zur Wahl. In zweien davon ist eine gewaltige Spielebibliothek enthalten, die alle PlayStation-Generationen umfasst. Titel, Preise, Umfänge - ein Überblick.

Als strategische Antwort auf den zunehmenden Erfolg von Microsofts Game Pass, hat Sony seine Abonnentment-Services PlayStation Plus und PlayStation Now komplett umgestaltet. Versprochen wurden im Vorfeld "mehr Inhalte als je zuvor", nun sind sie online. Ein Überblick über die drei Abo-Modelle und die enthaltenen Spiele.

PlayStation Plus Essential

Der Einsteiger-Tarif nennt sich PlayStation Plus Essential und erinnert an das bis dato bekannte PS Plus-Modell. Darin enthalten sind: die Option, Online-Multiplayer-Titel zu zocken, zwei kostenlos downloadbare Spiele pro Monat, exklusive Mitglieder-Rabatte sowie Cloud-Speicher für gespeicherte Spielstände.

Wer bereits ein altes PlayStation Plus-Abo hat, bekommt zunächst automatisch den Essential-Tarif. Der Preis bleibt entsprechend gleich: 8,99 Euro monatlich / 24,99 Euro vierteljährlich / 59,99 Euro jährlich.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Das nächsthöhere Upgrade nennt sich PlayStation Plus Extra und bietet zusätzlich zu den Essential-Features einen ständig verfügbaren Katalog von bis zu 400 downloadbaren Spielen für PS5 und PS4. Darunter sind auch Blockbuster aus den firmeneigenen PlayStation Studios und andere Hits zu finden. Für die Extras des Tarifs Extra zahlt man 13,99 Euro monatlich, 39,99 Euro vierteljährlich oder 99,99 Euro jährlich.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Die Abo-Königsklasse: PlayStation Plus Premium. Der VIP-Service für Vielspieler setzt zusätzlich zu den Features der Essential- und Extra-Mitgliedschaft noch weitere rund 340 Spiele drauf. Spannend für Retro-Fans: Darunter sind auch zahlreiche PS3-Spiele, die dank Cloud-Streaming wiederbelebt werden. Sogar (optisch und spielerisch aufgewertete) Klassiker der Konsolengenerationen PS und PS2 sowie des Handhelds PSP (bislang nur "Echochrome") sind abrufbar - allein PS-Vita-Titel bleiben außen vor. Das Streaming ist nicht nur auf PS4 und PS5 möglich, sondern auch auf PC. Dazu kommen zeitlich begrenzte Testversionen von Spielen.

Der Preis fürs Luxus-Abo: 16,99 Euro monatlich, 49,99 Euro vierteljährlich oder 119,99 Euro jährlich. Nach der Einführung des neuen Modells geht PlayStation Now in das Premium-Angebot über. Wer bereits Kunde von PS Now ist, erhält entsprechend automatisch PlayStation Plus Premium - bei der Einführung ohne Aufpreis.

Diese PS1-Klassiker sind im Premium-Abo dabei

Die abrufbaren PS1-Klassiker profitieren zum Teil von einer verbesserten Bildqualität, höheren Framerates und anderen Features wie der Möglichkeit, jederzeit speichern zu können. Auch eine Rückspulfunktion wird angeboten. Die enthaltenen Klassiker im Überblick:

Ape Escape

Everybody's Golf

I.Q. Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe's Odysee

Resident Evil Director's Cut

Syphon Filter

Tekken 2

Wild Arms

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

Diese PS2-Klassiker sind im Premium-Abo dabei

Ähnlich wie die PS1-Klassiker profitieren auch diese PS2-Spiele von den Verbesserungen:

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

FantaVision

Hot Shots Tennis

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Kinetica

Okage: Shadow King

Primal

Red Faction

Red Faction 2

Rise of the Kasai

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Star Wars Bounty Hunter

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Racer Revenge

The Mark of Kri

War of the Monsters

Wild Arms 3

Diese PS3-Klassiker sind im Premium-Abo dabei

Die schiere Masse der PS3-Titel, die sich im Premium-Abo streamen lassen, ist enorm:

.detuned

Air Conflicts Secret Wars

Air Conflicts Vietnam

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

All Zombies Must Die

Alone in the Dark

Anarchy Rush Hour

Anna Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua Panic!

Arcana Hearts 3

Arcana Hearts 3 Love Max!!!!!

Armageddon Riders

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Asura's Wrath

Atelier Ayesha Plus

Atelier Escha & Logy

Atelier Rorona Plus

Atelier Shallie

Bang Bang Racing

Batman Arkham Origins

Battle Fantasia

Battle of Tiles Ex

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Big Sky Infinity

Bionic Commando Rearmed

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

Bit.Trip Runner 2

Black Knight Sword

Bladestorm Nightmare

Bladestorm The Hundred Years War

BlazBlue Calamity Trigger

Blood Knights

Bolt

Brink

Burn Zombie Burn

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Cars 2

Cars Mater-National Championships

Cars Race O Rama

Castlevania Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate HD

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey

Chime Super Deluxe

Class of Heroes 2G

Comet Crash

Crash Commando

Critter Crunch

Cuboid

Dark Sector

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Dark Void

Deadliest Warriors Legends

Deadliest Warrior The Game

Dead or Alive 5

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Death Track Resurrection

Deception 4: Blood Ties

Deception 4: The Nightmare Princess

Derrick the Death Fin

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Disgaea D2

Disgaea 3

Disgaea 4

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Pixar Brave

Disney Universe

Divekick

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon's Lair

Dragon's Lair 2

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors 7 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikefore

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Eat Lead

Eat Them

echochrome

Elefunk

Enemy Front

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Escape Dead Island

Ethan Meteoer Hunter

Eufloria

Faery Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout New Vegas

F.E.A.R.

Final Exam

Final Fight Double Impact

Frogger Returns

Fuel Overdose

G-Force

Ghostbusters Sanctum of Slime

God of War HD

God of War 2 HD

God of War Ascension

Go Sports Ski

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton's Great Adventure

Hamster Ball

Heavy Fire Afghanistan

Heavy Fire Shattered Spear

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip

Hoard

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hunted: Die Schmiede der Finsternis

Hustle Kings

Ibb & Obb

Ico

Infamous

Infamous 2

Infamous: Festival of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson's: Anything with an Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Judge Dee: The City God Case

Karateka

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

Lead and Gold

Legasista

LEGO Batman

LEGO Batman 2

LEGO Indiana Jones

LEGO Indiana Jones 2

LEGO Pirates of the Carribean

LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Linger in Shadows

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

Lost Planet: Extreme Condition

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Magic Orbz

Magus

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom

Mamorukun Curse

Mars: War Logs

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Reflex

MX vs. ATV Untamed

Narco Terror

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Ninja Gaiden 3

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge

Nobunaga Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Numblast

Okabu

Papo & Yo

Precipice of Darkness: Episode 1 & 2

Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension

pid

Pirates of the Carribean: At World's End

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3: Pirates & Merchants

Proteus

Puppeteer

Puzzle Agend

Quantum Theory

Rag Doll Kung-Fu

Rage

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden 4: overkill

rain

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Q-Force

Realms of Ancient War

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Johnson's Chronicles

Red Johnson's Chronicles: One Against All

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code Veronica

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resistance 3

Retro City Rampage DX+

Retro/Grade

Ricochet HD

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rocket Knight

Rogue Warrior

Rotastic

R-Type Dimensions

Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space

Sam & max: The Devil's Playhouse

Samurai Warriors 4

Sanctum 2

Savage Moon

Shatter

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution

Siren: Blood Curse

Skull Girls Encore

Sky Dive: Proximity Flight

Sky Drift

Sky Fighter

Slender: The Arrival

Smash Cars

Snake Ball

Sniper Elite V2

Söldner-X: Himmelstürmer

Söldner X-2: Final Prototype

Space Ace

Spelunker HD

Split/Second

Star Drone

Star Raiders

Starwhal

Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike

Strong Bad's Cool Game for attractive People

Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix

Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix

Syberia

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness

The Darkness 2

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

The Guided Fate Paradox

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Undergarden

Thunder Wolves

Tokyo Jungle

Toy Home

Toy Story Mania!

Trash Panic

Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll

Tron Evolution

Truck Racer

Urban Trial Freestyle

Velocity Ultra

Vessel

Voodoo Chronicles: First Sign

Wakeboarding HD

Warlords

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Warriors Orochi 3

When Vikings Attack

White Knight Chronicles

XBlaze Code: Embryo

XCOM Enemy Within

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2: Classics

Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov's Revenge

Diese PS4-Spiele sind im Premium-Abo dabei

Noch umfangreicher: die PS4-Bibliothek.

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Absolver

Abzu

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders

Agents of Mayhem

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (nur in Premium)

Alienation

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ashen

Ash of Gods Redemption

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Astebreed

Atari Flashback Classics Volume 1 (nur in Premium)

Atari Flashback Classics Volume 2 (nur in Premium)

Avicii Invector

Bad North

Baja: Edge of Control HD (nur in Premium)

Balan Wonderworld

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman Return to Arkham (nur in Premium)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Beyond: Two Souls (nur in Premium)

Bioshock: The Collection (nur in Premium)

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Borderlands The Handsome Collection (nur in Premium)

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition (nur in Premium)

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Carmageddon Max Damage

Car Mechanic Simulator

Cartoon Network Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police: Paint it Red

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Croixleur Sigma

Crysis Remastered (nur in Premium)

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara

Dangerous Golf

Danger Zone

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders Warmastered Edition (nur in Premium)

Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition (nur in Premium)

Darksiders 3

Days Gone

DCL The Game

Dead Cells

Deadlight: Director's Cut (nur in Premium)

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition (nur in Premium)

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

Death Stranding

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon

Descenders

Desperados 3

Detroit: Become Human

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

Disgaea 5

DOOM

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Electronic Super Joy

Elex

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Everspace

Everybody's Golf

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

FIA Truck Racing Championship

Fighting EX Layer

Final Fantasy 7

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered

Final Fantasy 9

Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

FlusterCluck

Foreclosed

For Honor

For the King

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

Gal Gunvolt Burst

Garou: Mark of the Wolves (nur in Premium)

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut

Ghostrunner

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams Director's Cut

God of War

God of War 3 Remastered (nur in Premium)

Gods Will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush Remastered (nur in Premium)

Greedfall

Grip: Combat Racing

Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX

Harvest Moon Light of Hope

Harvest Moon: mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Heavy Rain (nur in Premium)

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn

Hotline Miami (nur in Premium)

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive

How to Survive 2

Hue

Human Fall Flat

I Am Bread

I am Dead

Indivisible

Infamous First Light

Infamous Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Joe Dever's Lone Wolf

John Wick Hex

Jotun

Journey to the Savage Planet

JumpJet Rex

KeyWe

Killzone: Shadow Fall + DLC

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (nur in Premium)

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdom Two Crowns

Knack

Kona

Last Day of June

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Left Alive

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (nur in Premium)

Leo's Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lock's Quest (nur in Premium)

LocoRoco Remastered (nur in Premium)

LocoRoco 2 Remastered (nur in Premium)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Lumines Remastered (nur in Premium)

Mafia: Definitive Edition (nur in Premium)

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition (nur in Premium)

Mafia 3: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Puzzle Quest

Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Masters of Anima

Matterfall

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Metro Redux (nur in Premium)

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under The Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mound & Blade: War Band (nur in Premium)

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MXGP 2021

MX vs ATV All Out

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Nascar Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg 2

Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren's Call

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Observation

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outcast: Second Contact (nur in Premium)

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super MEch League

Party Hard

Patapon Remastered (nur in Premium)

Patapon 2 Remastered (nur in Premium)

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Prey

Prison Architect

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

QBert Rebooted (nur in Premium)

R-Type Final 2

Rad Rodgers: Radical Edition

Raiden V: Director's Cut

Rainbow Moon (nur in Premium)

Rapala Fishing Pro Series

Rebel Galaxy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer Enhanced Edition

Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered (nur in Premium)

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

Resident Evil (nur in Premium)

Resogun

Rez Infinite

Ride 4

Risk: Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

R-Type Final 2

Seasons after Fall

Secret Neighbor

Serious Sam: Collection (nur in Premium)

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue 3

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sine Mora EX

Sky Drift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

SOMA

SoulCalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed

Spitlings

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

STEEP

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Strider (nur in Premium)

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Super Star Wars (nur in Premium)

Surgeon Simulator

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

Tetris Effect Connected

The Artful Escape

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council - The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

The Division

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet

The Last Blade 2 (nur in Premium)

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered (nur in Premium)

The Last of Us: Left Behind (nur in Premium)

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Raven Remastered (nur in Premium)

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101 Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas Was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Genso Rondo Bullet Ballet

Toukiden Kiwami (nur in Premium)

Toukiden 2

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Tron Run/r

Tropico 5

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Umbrella Corps (nur in Premium)

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection (nur in Premium)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velociybox

Victor Vran

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Vermimtide 2

Warriors All Stars

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

Werewolves Within

Whispering Willows

Wild Guns: Reloaded

Windbound

WipEout Omega Collection (nur in Premium)

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

Wytchwood

XCOM 2

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

YS 8: Lacrimosa of Dana

YS 9: Monstrum Nox

YS: Memories of Celceta

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Diese PS5-Spiele sind im Premium-Abo dabei

Hinweis: Die im Premium-Modell enthaltenen PS5-Titel lassen sich nicht streamen, sondern sind nur als Download auf der PS5 verfügbar.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Balan Wonderworld

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

Foreclosed

Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut

Ghostrunner

Greedfall

Human Fall Flat

I am Dead

Kona

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Maneater

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Monster Truck Championship

Mortal Kombat 11

MXGP 2021

NBA 2K22

Observer: System Redux

Returnal

Ride 4

Tennis World Tour 2

The Artful Escape

Tour de France 2021

Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

Wytchwood

Ubisoft+ Classics bei PS Plus Extra und Premium

Auch Ubisoft macht Sony-Abonnenten der Extra- und Premium-Variante einen beachtlichen Spielekatalog ohne zusätzliche Kosten zugänglich, der bis zum Jahresende weiter aufgestockt werden soll.