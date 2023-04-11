Das Netz ist begeistert: Halle Berry zeigt sich nackt auf dem Balkon
Spätestens seit ihrem Auftritt im James-Bond-Film "Stirb an einem anderen Tag" ist Halle Berry ein Sexsymbol. Auf Instagram zeigt sich die 56-Jährige nun komplett nackt - und erntet Applaus für ihren Mut.
Halle Berry gilt als eine der schönsten Frauen Hollywoods. Ob als Bondgirl oder Catwoman: Erscheint die Schauspielerin auf der Leinwand, fesselt sie die Blicke an sich. Und auch auf ihrem Instagram-Account geizt die 56-Jährige nicht mit ihren Reizen: Dort zeigt sie sich regelmäßig in enger Kleidung und geizt auch nicht mit nackter Haut.
Halle Berry auf Instagram:
Happy #FitnessFriday everyone!! Motivation is KEY these days, and while @peterleethomas and I will often work out without music, a good playlist can be a game changer! So today, we’re sharing our #SummerPlaylist, the songs we’ve been sweating to all summer (especially in this #HeatWave! ☀️😫). Check stories now and get to steppin’!
54....life just gets better and better! 🌈✨
Leo Season in full effect 🐆✨ #BirthdayWeekendVibin
Happy #FitnessFriday y’all! Quarantine life has our muscles tense, tired and in need of some serious #TLC! I put together the @respin #YogaBundle to help you stretch out, tone up and give your body a little extra love. It launches TOMORROW and will be 30% OFF this Saturday and Sunday only through @klarna.usa!! PLUS, the one and only @peterleethomas will demonstrate how to put your bundle to good use today in stories! Check stories for more and happy Friday!
Happy #FitnessFriday! Summer’s still in session and it’s time to put that booty to work. I created the @respin #BootyBand so you can take your workout just about anywhere and let your body-weight take that booty to the next level! Check stories now for a few ways you can use these bands in your workouts, courtesy of our very own @peterleethomas. Happy #FitnessFriday! #LinkInBio 🍑
Sometimes you have to say f*ck it, and just do it! ✨
Happy #FitnessFriday! It’s no secret that I love #jumprope for cardio, and I can get VERY competitive about it 😂 - a lot of you have asked me and @peterleethomas where to even begin with incorporating jump ropes into your everyday workout. So today, Peter has provided a mini intro guide for those of you who don’t know where to start. Check stories for more an Happy Friday!
Happy #IndependenceDay y’all!! Wishing a safe and restful time to everyone and their families. This year, we have re-defined what it means to be patriotic. Let’s continue to fight for true independence for ALL this #IndependenceDay - check stories for ways to use your voice, advocate for those who need our help and create lasting and actionable change in your community. Cheers! 🥂
Happy #FitnessFriday! For today’s takeover by @respin and @womenshealthmag, we’re talking about how essential it is to consider your workout for your health, not just aesthetics. My diabetes diagnosis was the wake-up call I needed to break from the monotony of constantly doing crunches and lifting heavy weights and to instead pursue a health-focused, 360 workout that was always changing. Head to @womenshealthmag now to learn more and let’s switch up that routine!
Welcome to an EXTRA special edition of #FitnessFriday!! For the last two years, you’ve showed up, showed out and shared this crazy fitness adventure with me and @peterleethomas! I’m so eternally grateful for you guys, and wanted to create something extra special to celebrate our two years together - I’m thrilled to announce my first EVER fitness collection, rē•spin by Halle Berry!! To introduce you to the collection, @peterleethomas and I will be doing back to back #PHITTalks using rē•spin pieces, and this week? We’re talking about the subject y’all can NOT stop asking about - Core work!! Check stories for more. Can’t wait to meet the collection?? Find it at @tjmaxx, @rossdressforless, @marshalls and @burlingtonstyle stores all over the U.S. - and don’t forget to tag #RespinByHalleBerry and show us what you find! Happy Friday ♥️
No better time than now for a #SelfcareSunday. Let’s re•spin our skin ya’ll. Today, I’m sharing one of my favorite at home face mask recipes, using ingredients a lot of you will already have in the kitchen. This potion brightens, tightens, reduces fine lines and enhances that natural glow ✨ and it’s super easy! Check @respin’s instagram now for the recipe!!
You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge 😂
This week is FLASHBACK #FitnessFriday and it covers what has kept me fit, healthy and full of energy for the past decade: diet! Our inner warrior is only as good as how we choose to nourish it, and what we eat builds our foundation. I’m thrilled to share this week’s #PHITTalks, because I think it’s safe to say @peterleethomas and I are on a nutrition mission. Check stories or IGTV and join the conversation - planning meals to coincide with exercise routine, curbing that soda addiction (guilty!), eating to cope with anxiety, and the cleansing benefits of Green Kamut Wheatgrass 🌱. Let me know what you guys love to fuel your body with in the comments, and Happy #FitnessFriday ♥️
Be your own Valentine, ladies. ♥️
Ima always dance in the RAIN. 🌧
Ain’t no fur balls like the ones I got
Take care of your body, it’s the only place you have to live!
Such an honor to be included in this illustrious group of ROYALS for @WMag.
Nun hat sie die Hüllen sogar ganz fallen gelassen. In einem neuen Post AG">Post präsentiert sich Berry komplett unbekleidet mit einem Weinglas auf einem Balkon. Ihre Arme sowie das Balkongeländer verdecken zwar die intimsten Stellen - trotzdem dürfte es sich hierbei um das freizügigste Bild des Hollywoodstars handeln. "Ich tue, was ich tun will", schreibt sie darunter.
Ihre Follower jedenfalls sind begeistert: "Sehr geschmackvoll gemacht", kommentiert eine Userin, "Wenn ich wie sie aussehen würde, wäre ich noch viel unanständiger" eine andere. Viele sehen in dem Bild auch ein starkes Statement gegen Sexismus und Altersdiskriminierung. "Dein Leben - dein Körper - deine Wahl", lautet ein weiterer Kommentar.