Spätestens seit ihrem Auftritt im James-Bond-Film "Stirb an einem anderen Tag" ist Halle Berry ein Sexsymbol. Auf Instagram zeigt sich die 56-Jährige nun komplett nackt - und erntet Applaus für ihren Mut.

Halle Berry gilt als eine der schönsten Frauen Hollywoods. Ob als Bondgirl oder Catwoman: Erscheint die Schauspielerin auf der Leinwand, fesselt sie die Blicke an sich. Und auch auf ihrem Instagram-Account geizt die 56-Jährige nicht mit ihren Reizen: Dort zeigt sie sich regelmäßig in enger Kleidung und geizt auch nicht mit nackter Haut.

Halle Berry auf Instagram:

Nun hat sie die Hüllen sogar ganz fallen gelassen. In einem neuen Post AG">Post präsentiert sich Berry komplett unbekleidet mit einem Weinglas auf einem Balkon. Ihre Arme sowie das Balkongeländer verdecken zwar die intimsten Stellen - trotzdem dürfte es sich hierbei um das freizügigste Bild des Hollywoodstars handeln. "Ich tue, was ich tun will", schreibt sie darunter.

Ihre Follower jedenfalls sind begeistert: "Sehr geschmackvoll gemacht", kommentiert eine Userin, "Wenn ich wie sie aussehen würde, wäre ich noch viel unanständiger" eine andere. Viele sehen in dem Bild auch ein starkes Statement gegen Sexismus und Altersdiskriminierung. "Dein Leben - dein Körper - deine Wahl", lautet ein weiterer Kommentar.