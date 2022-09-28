Gwyneth Paltrow lässt mit 50 die Hüllen fallen
"Avengers"-Darstellerin Gwyneth Paltrow wurde am Dienstag 50. Jahre alt und feierte ihren Ehrentag mit einem freizügigen Bild auf Instagram. Damit verbindet sie eine lebensbejahende Nachricht an ihre Follower.
Diese Frau hat einiges erreicht: In den vergangenen Jahren stand Gwyneth Paltrow für Produktionen wie "Avengers", "Iron Man" und "Glee" vor der Kamera, gewann einen Oscar für ihre Rolle in "Shakespeare in Love". 2008 gründete Paltrow die Website Goop auf Basis eines Newsletters mit persönlichen Lebensstil-Tipps von ihr und einem angeschlossenen Onlineshop mit dazu passenden Produkten. Anlässlich ihres 50. Geburtstags veröffentlichte die Schauspielerin auf Instagram ein besonderes Foto von sich und richtete eine Botschaft an ihre Fans.
So zeigt sich Gwyneth Paltrow auf Instagram:
In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. 💙 #goopgenes
Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there. Sending you all love ❤️
I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝
We have taken our wellness summit, In goop health, digital and gratis so that is accessible to everyone during this time. We will be hosting live sessions on youtube every week for the foreseeable future with amazing thought leaders, healers, and experts. Elise kicked it off last week with a session with the amazing intuitive healer @danachildsintuitive (check it out on @goop’s channel ICYMI) and today it’s my turn. @juleshough will take us through her incredible @kinrgy work out which is equal parts dance, meditation, breathwork and strength training. See you at 12 pm PST on youtube live (link in my bio).
This guy💖💖@derekblasberg. Happy Birthday my sweet. I wish we could 🍸or even just 👫but I will settle for 💕from afar.
Swingin Saturday night! It’s ON, people!
This @townandcountrymag interview seems like eons ago. The magazine is on stands now and you can read a little bit more about how @goop came to be, but I want to use this opportunity to illuminate the heroic people risking their lives to ensure we can shelter in place. They need us. The Frontline Responders Fund is protecting those brave souls with necessary PPE gear, so they too can come safely home to their families. This week, @goop is donating 25% of profits from sales of our GOOPGLOW 20% Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Glow Serum and the G. Label Lauren Jacket and Vasquez Culottes I’m wearing in this photo to the Frontline Responder’s Fund. Link in bio.
@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity. Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place. It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love. I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before ❤️
On #internationalwomen’sday I salute all of the incredibly brilliant women I am fortunate enough to work with everyday @goop. Not only @eliseloehnen & @megagirl and @jeangodfreyjune (and @dianaryu creepin in the back) but EVERY woman in our goop family. I am also so proud to think about all of the incredible female founded brands we have have helped to launch or to amplify, its one of the best parts about our work. @vintnersdaughter @kosas @drbarbarasturm @westmanatelier @beautycounter @nililotan @ullajohnson @co @suzannekalan @electric_women @sophieratner_jewelry @bassike @sofiedhoore @bondeyejewelry @tataharperskincare @maylindstromskin @jilliandempsey @nataliemartincollection @khaite_ny @stellamccartney @lunya @nyakiobeauty @foundrae @ladoublej @drnigmatalib just to name a few. When we recognize each other’s gifts and support each other in our business efforts, we change the world!
No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow
About last night... had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with. A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come. The one on my left ain’t so bad either. #nomakeup #goopglow
Sparkles for @bradfalchuk who is receiving the valentine Davies award for the positive impact he has made on young writers. @wgawest
Need to get my buns in some sun ASAP. Call me, Costas Palmas. I miss you. ☀️
My beautiful @daundees... Your love is boundless and unrelenting, your wisdom like a lighthouse. You solve for life’s happenings (dinner, problems, walks, obstacles, joys) with an energy and optimism rarely encountered. It turns out my dad was wrong about one thing, you CAN make new old friends, because I’ve made one in you. I love you, Daun. Happy birthday. You make half a century look damn good. (Sneaky candid 📸’s @danldees)
We hope to always be irreplaceable provocateurs in the cause for good. #thegooplab premieres this Friday, only on @netflix #glabel
@harpersbazaarus 💜 on #thegooplab and other bits. Link in bio
The best part of the night is always getting home 🧡
Merry Christmas from the #faltrows we wish you all love and contentment and peace and wholeness ❤️
October was breast cancer awareness month. I was working and traveling so I punted my annual check up a few weeks. I went to go see my friend @sonobreasts for a radiation-free, pain-free breast scan. I like to do these in between mammograms to cover all my bases. 🍒
Only the @1hotels can keep me out past 8pm on a Tuesday. A big congratulations on your WeHo location.
Work from phone (wearing a G.Label Sharis Chambray Dress 👗). Link in bio.
@camerondiaz told @elleusa that I can do 4 million things at once. 4 million things except put on a shirt. #ellewih
Coming to @netflix tomorrow. @the_politician #glabel @goop
Another trip around the sun complete. Thank you to my friends and instafamily for all of the very kind wishes. I love you guys. 💛
Feeling the last days of summer with some @flow 💙#ad
Merci Paris, I always love seeing you. @fsgeorgevparis ❤️
Auf dem Bild ist Paltrow zu sehen, deren unbekleideter Körper mit goldener Farbe überzogen wurde. Während sie auf ihrem privaten Konto nur eine Aufnahme teilte, waren auf der offiziellen Seite ihrer Firma gleich mehrere Motive desselben Settings zu sehen. "Ich fühle mich so gut, 50 geworden zu sein. Hierbei geht es darum, dieses Gefühl der Energie und des Optimismus auszudrücken, das ich erlebe", erklärt die zweifache Mutter in einem Blogbeitrag.
Sie sei sehr dankbar über ihre Gesundheit und ihren Körper - auch im zunehmenden Alter werde sie diesen nicht verstecken. "Ich finde, dass es keine Regeln gibt, wann man aufhören sollte, bestimmte Kleidung zu tragen." Obwohl Sport früher eine andere Wirkung auf sie hatte, seien Schönheitsoperationen für sie ausgeschlossen. Vielmehr versuche sie, sich mit gesunder Ernährung und richtiger Pflege fit zu halten. "Ich liebe es, Frauen zu sehen, die ihr Gesicht überhaupt nicht verändert haben; die jeden Zentimeter ihres Älterwerdens annehmen", schwärmt Paltrow.