"Avengers"-Darstellerin Gwyneth Paltrow wurde am Dienstag 50. Jahre alt und feierte ihren Ehrentag mit einem freizügigen Bild auf Instagram. Damit verbindet sie eine lebensbejahende Nachricht an ihre Follower.

Diese Frau hat einiges erreicht: In den vergangenen Jahren stand Gwyneth Paltrow für Produktionen wie "Avengers", "Iron Man" und "Glee" vor der Kamera, gewann einen Oscar für ihre Rolle in "Shakespeare in Love". 2008 gründete Paltrow die Website Goop auf Basis eines Newsletters mit persönlichen Lebensstil-Tipps von ihr und einem angeschlossenen Onlineshop mit dazu passenden Produkten. Anlässlich ihres 50. Geburtstags veröffentlichte die Schauspielerin auf Instagram ein besonderes Foto von sich und richtete eine Botschaft an ihre Fans.

So zeigt sich Gwyneth Paltrow auf Instagram:

Auf dem Bild ist Paltrow zu sehen, deren unbekleideter Körper mit goldener Farbe überzogen wurde. Während sie auf ihrem privaten Konto nur eine Aufnahme teilte, waren auf der offiziellen Seite ihrer Firma gleich mehrere Motive desselben Settings zu sehen. "Ich fühle mich so gut, 50 geworden zu sein. Hierbei geht es darum, dieses Gefühl der Energie und des Optimismus auszudrücken, das ich erlebe", erklärt die zweifache Mutter in einem Blogbeitrag.

Sie sei sehr dankbar über ihre Gesundheit und ihren Körper - auch im zunehmenden Alter werde sie diesen nicht verstecken. "Ich finde, dass es keine Regeln gibt, wann man aufhören sollte, bestimmte Kleidung zu tragen." Obwohl Sport früher eine andere Wirkung auf sie hatte, seien Schönheitsoperationen für sie ausgeschlossen. Vielmehr versuche sie, sich mit gesunder Ernährung und richtiger Pflege fit zu halten. "Ich liebe es, Frauen zu sehen, die ihr Gesicht überhaupt nicht verändert haben; die jeden Zentimeter ihres Älterwerdens annehmen", schwärmt Paltrow.