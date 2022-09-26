Ab 31. August wird deutschlandweit wieder das Tanzbein geschwungen: Die RTL-Show "Let's Dance" geht auf Tour, 24 Termine in 16 Städten stehen auf dem Plan. Wie bereits in den vorherigen Staffeln nehmen Joachim Llambi, Jorge González sowie Motsi Mabuse am Jury-Tisch Platz - doch Mabuse wird bei einigen Terminen verhindert sein. Der Grund: Bereits seit 2019 sitzt die 41-Jährige auch in der Jury der britischen "Let's Dance"-Ausgabe - und dort wird teilweise zeitgleich vorgetanzt.

Doch bei RTL hat man bereits für Ersatz gesorgt. An den entsprechenden Terminen wird Isabel Edvardsson Mabuses Vertretung übernehmen. Bereits seit Staffel eins ist die Schwedin Teil von "Let's Dance". Im Jahr 2006 schwang sie sich gemeinsam mit Wayne Carpendale über das Parkett - und holte sich den Sieg. Vier Jahre später war sie selbst Teil der Jury. Auch in diesem Jahr tanzte Edvardsson erneut mit einem Promi in der Show, allerdings war gemeinsam mit Riccardo Basile schon nach wenigen Folgen Endstation.

Für die Schwedin ist das Engagement als Jury-Aushilfe nichts Neues, bereits 2021 musste sie die Südafrikanerin Mabuse teilweise ersetzen: "Das habe ich schon letztes Jahr gemacht und es hat mir große Freude bereitet", so Edvardsson gegenüber "TAG24". Ob sie irgendwann mal fester Bestandteil der Jury wird? "Für die Zukunft werden wir mal sehen, aber ich mag alles, was mit Tanzen zu tun hat", erklärt die 40-Jährige. In welchen Städten der "Let's Dance"-Tour Edvardsson Motsi Mabuse genau ersetzen wird, ist noch nicht bekannt.