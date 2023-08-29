"Love Island" geht wieder an den Start, und diese Staffel soll "interaktiver" als alle zuvor sein, heißt es vonseiten RTLZWEI. Per App sollen Zuschauerinnen und Zuschauer in das Geschehen eingreifen können. Und wer verwaltet die App, die Kommentare und die Fragen? Sylvie Meis' neuer Co-Host Oli P.

Nach einem Jahr Wartezeit dürfen die "Love Island"-Fans nun in Staffel acht mit einigen Neuerungen rechnen: Sänger Oli.P (45, bürgerlich: Oliver Petszokat) wird ab Montag, 11. September, 20.15 Uhr, wenn mehrere Frauen und Männer in dem RTLZWEI-Format erstmals live vor der Kamera aufeinander treffen, als Co-Moderator von Sylvie Meis bei den vier geplanten montäglichen Liveshows zu sehen sein. Ab Dienstag, 12. September, werden die Kandidatinnen und Kandidaten fortan immer werktags sowie sonntags, um 22.15 Uhr, um die große Liebe buhlen und mit etwas Glück am Ende 50.000 Euro gewinnen. Die neuen Folgen sollen dem Sender zufolge "interaktiver denn je" werden - vor allem montags.

Die "Liebesinsel" wurde nach Griechenland verlegt ...

Den Zuschauerinnen und Zuschauern soll es per App möglich sein, noch stärker in das Geschehen der Sendung einzugreifen als in den vorherigen Staffeln. Und genau das müsse Petszokat im Auge behalten: Wie der Sender nun bekannt gibt, werde der "Flugzeuge im Bauch"-Interpret die online eingegangenen Fragen vorlesen sowie die sozialen Netzwerke Facebook, Instagram und Co. überwachen. Ihm obliegt es also, die Kommentarspalte zu verwalten.

Neu ist auch die diesjährige Kulisse: Zum ersten Mal befindet sich die "Liebesinsel" in Griechenland, zuvor wurde das Format auf Mallorca und Teneriffa aufgezeichnet. Wer sich dort auf die Suche nach der großen Liebe begibt, ist noch nicht bekannt. Unter den neuen Kandidatinnen und Kandidaten soll sich jedoch unter anderem "Nachwuchs aus prominentem Hause" befinden.