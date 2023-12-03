Geburtstagsparty für Britney Spears: Mama und Bruder feierten mit ihr
Die Geburtstagsparty von Britney Spears am Wochenende wurde zu einer großen Familienangelegenheit. Der Popstar feierte am Freitagabend in Los Angeles seinen 42. Geburtstag bei einer eigens organisierten Party, an der auch ihre Mutter Lynne Spears (68) und ihr Bruder Bryan Spears (46) anwesend waren, wie das "People"-Magazin berichtet.
Eine Quelle berichtete dem Blatt, dass das Zusammensein an ihrem Ehrentag "ein schöner Moment für die Familie" gewesen sei. Das Portal "TMZ" veröffentlichte darüber hinaus Fotos, auf denen man sieht, wie Lynne Spears in den Morgenstunden am Samstag die Party verlässt.
Britney Spears hat wieder gutes Verhältnis zu ihrer Mutter und ihrem Bruder
Das gute Mutter-Tochter-Verhältnis ist dabei alles andere als verständlich. Erst im Mai teilte Britney Spears auf ihrem Instagram-Account mit, dass das lange Jahre zerrüttete Verhältnis langsam in ein gutes Miteinander mündet. So habe ihre Mutter sie zum ersten Mal seit Jahren zu Hause besucht: "Meine süße Mama ist gestern nach drei Jahren vor meiner Tür aufgetaucht", schrieb die Sängerin auf Instagram und fügte hinzu: "Die Zeit heilt alle Wunden."
Auch über ihren großen Bruder Bryan verlor Spears zuletzt lobende Worte. Ende November würdigte sie ihn ebenfalls via Instagram mit einem Schnappschuss und bezeichnetet ihn als ihren "besten Freund".