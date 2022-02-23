Victoria Swarovski: Oben-ohne-Schnappschuss begeistert Fans
Mit einem freizügigen Foto begeistert Victoria Swarovski (28) ihre Instagram-Fans.
"Let's Dance"-Moderatorin Victoria Swarovski zeigt sich hüllenlos auf Instagram und lässt ihre Fans ausrasten.
Am vergangenen Freitag ist die 15. Staffel der RTL-Tanzshow "Let's Dance" gestartet. Wie gewohnt führt Moderatorin Victoria Swarovski in aufwendigen Roben die Zuschauer durch den Abend. Auf Instagram sorgt sie mit einem anderen Look für Aufsehen.
Victoria Swarovski zeigt sich im Eva-Kostüm
Die 28-jährige Österreicherin zeigt sich unbekleidet in dem sozialen Netzwerk. Auf dem heißen Schnappschuss zeigt sie sich oben ohne auf dem Bauch liegend.
So zeigt sich Victoria Swarovski auf Instagram:
I can’t believe it... I am so happy and blessed to tell you guys I am hosting my second Show @supertalent with my favorite partner in crime #danielhartwich 😍🎉😘 I am still speechless and so overwhelmed!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
BammBamm & Pebbles are ready for the weekend 🦴😜😂 Hope you guys have already picked your favorite bikini... 😘 @calzedonia 📸 @evareifmueller
Can’t wait for the summer to come☀️Wishing you all fantastic✨ #summervibes @calzedonia 📸 @linatesch Make-up @rada_jurkovic
What an amazing season @letsdance !!! I will miss it so much...🙏🏻😍 see you all next year 💃🏼 Congratulations to our yesterday’s winners @christinaluft & @christianpolanc Fotocredit: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius
A huge Thank You🙏🏻 to the whole team especially to all the once behind the camera... I am so blessed to be part of this beautiful and big @letsdance family! Also a big thank you to our audience who always supports us and loves ❤️ the show just as we do!!! 🙏🏻😘 Wishing you a wonderful Sunday!! Dress: @ziadnakad Jewelry: @schreinerfinejewellery
Every great summer starts with a perfect Bikini 👙... even though we can’t really travel, we can have fun at the pool or at the lake...🎊🎉 There is always a good reason to get your favorite new swimwear piece!!! I am very happy to announce that I’m a part of the new @calzedonia swimwear campaign... 🎉👙😍😘 MakeUp by @rada_jurkovic 📸 by @linatesch #swimwear #bikini #beach
💥💥Buckel up for our semi final💥💥 Tomorrow don’t miss it... @letsdance 📸 @imielski / make-up by @rada_jurkovic @st_publicrelation
Thank you 🙏🏻 for 4.65mil people watching... Semifinals we are coming!!! This will be one of the most exciting semifinals in @letsdance history 🎉🎉🎉 @moritz_hans @tijan.njie @lillypaul @lucahaenni1
It was a magic night!!! I hope you all had fun😘😘😘 @letsdance 📸 TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius
Sending you all a big kiss 💋😘 have a wonderful evening 🙏🏻
You’ll never find a rainbow 🌈 if you’re looking down...
Spring FEELINGS 😍 wish you all a great start of the week!!!
My highlight of the week... Grocery shopping 😜🙏🏻
Done with filming for the @letsdance BEST OF 🙏🏻😍 #happyme #goodfriday
In hard times like this we try to bring a little joy in your life!! Even if it is just for 4 hours!!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 In schwierigen Zeiten wie diesen versuchen wir, ein wenig Freude in euer Leben zu bringen !! Auch wenn es nur für 4 Stunden ist! 🙏🏻😘😍Morgen um 20.15 bei RTL @letsdance
Good shoes take you anywhere! #futurerider #puma #zalandastyle @pumasportstyle @puma @zalando ad* pic by @patdomingo
Fashion is like eating you shouldn’t stick to the same menu... ✨ #tb #pfw2020
Rehearsal TIME with the @letsdance family... ❤️💃🏼 Who is ready for a great show tomorrow !!!💥 #letsdance2020
Had a lot of fun with this one today...😘😘#danielhartwich @letsdance
Happy V-Day everyone ❤️#valentinesday !!! Who is your valentine ?
Can’t wait until you see the campaign for @calzedonia !!! I am so blessed and thankful for everything in my life... I sometimes have to pinch myself, cause I think I am dreaming 🙏🏻😍 #happygirl @glitterbee_s @rada_jurkovic @veronica_vaudagna @pamela_rf @novalanalove @railybeach @linatesch ad*
I’m a dreamer but my eyes are wide open 🙏🏻
Already missing this... back home and just wanted to say thank you to the whole team for this amazing time!! So excited for my @lofficielbaltics cover💥🎉 thank you also to @mauritius.tourism_de #mauritius #mymauritius #yesmauritius
Just love ❤️ this place... Happy Sunday everyone 😘😘😘 @mauritius.tourism_de #mauritius #yesmauritius #mymauritius
After a long day of shooting for @lofficielbaltics I will jump in the water and do some wakeboarding!! I wish you all a fantastic Saturday 😘 kiss from beautiful #mauritius @mauritius.tourism_de #yesmauritius #mymauritius
Already missing home sweet home 😍 #happygirl
I will always be a mountain girl 😍🏔 #hometown
Back to cold Austria🇦🇹 and I am freezing 🥶 like crazy!!!
I just had the best time today🐳🌴🐬🙏🏻#vacation
The ocean is this beautiful, peaceful, breathtaking, unexplored place! 🐠🐡🐟🐬🐳#ocean
Happy New Year 🎉😍 Hope you had a great start!! 😘😘😘 #2020
A day in desert 🐫 what an experience! If you have the chance to go, you should definitely check it out! 📸 @danielgraf__
Dubai is always a great place to go... 😍🥰 #goodvibesonly
Cozy season has started 😍🎄🎅🏼✨ #christmasiscoming 📸 @patdomingo @rada_jurkovic
First day in Beijing and I already love it... what a cool city! Thank you @applejiani & @haoyiwen_yaya for showing me around!!
Was so much fun... ✨Bambi 2019✨ thank you @mercedesbenz_de for taking us there @mercedesbenzpullman Anzeige*
🎉Contest🎉 I am so happy to have my own collection with @calzedonia and that’s way I give away 2 whole sets, for you and your best friend! Set:4socks and 4tights!!! So go for it girls 🎉 the only thing you have to do is... 1.Follow me 2. Like the picture 3.Tag your best friend in a comment Winner will be announced tomorrow at 7pm on my story😘 ✨✨✨ 📸 @linatesch Hair&Makeup @rada_jurkovic #gewinnspiel #contest Anzeige*
Getting ready for @gq_germany Men of the Year Awards... 😍✨ #GQMotyawards2019 📸 by @patdomingo Anzeige
So reagieren die Fans von Victoria Swarovski
Die knapp 500.000 Instagram-Abonnenten von Victoria Swarovski haben das Bild bereits über 10.000-mal mit "Gefällt" bewertet. Außerdem schmücken zahlreiche "🔥"- und "😍"-Emojis die Kommentarspalte.
Dazu hinterlassen ihre Fans Kommentare wie: "Wow, was für ein schönes Bild von Dir", "Du siehst sooo gut aus Maus❤❤💙❤" und "So schön 💐🌹🤩😍🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".