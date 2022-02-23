Am vergangenen Freitag ist die 15. Staffel der RTL-Tanzshow "Let's Dance" gestartet. Wie gewohnt führt Moderatorin Victoria Swarovski in aufwendigen Roben die Zuschauer durch den Abend. Auf Instagram sorgt sie mit einem anderen Look für Aufsehen.

Victoria Swarovski zeigt sich im Eva-Kostüm

Die 28-jährige Österreicherin zeigt sich unbekleidet in dem sozialen Netzwerk. Auf dem heißen Schnappschuss zeigt sie sich oben ohne auf dem Bauch liegend.

So zeigt sich Victoria Swarovski auf Instagram:

So reagieren die Fans von Victoria Swarovski

Die knapp 500.000 Instagram-Abonnenten von Victoria Swarovski haben das Bild bereits über 10.000-mal mit "Gefällt" bewertet. Außerdem schmücken zahlreiche "🔥"- und "😍"-Emojis die Kommentarspalte.

Dazu hinterlassen ihre Fans Kommentare wie: "Wow, was für ein schönes Bild von Dir", "Du siehst sooo gut aus Maus❤❤💙❤" und "So schön 💐🌹🤩😍🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".