Starttermin für neue "Love Island"-Staffel mit Sylvie Meis steht fest
Die beliebte Dating-Show "Love Island" kehrt nach über einem Jahr Pause zurück auf die TV-Bildschirme. Wie der Sender RTLzwei ankündigte, wird die Reality-Sendung dieses Mal interaktiver als je zuvor. Jetzt steht fest, wann die Zuschauerinnen und Zuschauer mit den "Love Island"-Teilnehmern bei der Suche nach der großen Liebe mitfiebern können.
Wie der Sender in einer Pressemitteilung bekannt gegeben hat, startet das Dating-Format am 11. September 2023 um 20:15 Uhr - erstmalig mit einer Live-Sendung. Zudem wird "Love Island"-Moderatorin Sylvie Meis (45) diese Mal Unterstützung von einer prominenten Co-Moderation bekommen. Wer das sein wird, ist noch nicht bekannt.
You only miss the shots you don’t take 💥
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
🤍Grazie mille Beautiful Capri.. it was a dream.. now going back home.. #workworkwork #honeymoon #newlyweds
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
You’re always by my side 🤍 📸 Photo Credit: Action Press by amazing @tali__photography
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
I am so proud to be your mom ♥️ 📸 Photo Credit: Action Press by amazing @tali__photography
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
The look of love - is saying so much more than just words could ever say and what my heart has heard - well it takes my breath away ♥️ 📸 Photo Credit: Action Press by amazing @tali__photography 👗 Dress: @galialahav_germany 💎 Earrings: @chopard ✨ Glam: @serenagoldenbaum
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
A dream that I can call my own ♥️ 📸 Photo Credit: Action Press by amazing @tali__photography
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Meet The Castello’s 👰🏼🤵🏻 📸 Photo Credit: Action Press by amazing @tali__photography
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
We did it 💍 📸 Photo Credit: Action Press by amazing @tali__photography
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Hi from set 📸 @edel_optics #shoot @serenagoldenbaum #glam #newcampaign #werbungwegenmarkennennung
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Sorry, I can’t hear you over the volume of my hair 😜💖 #WerbungwegenMarkenverlinkung #sylviexGL #greatlengths
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
🎶I made it through the wildernis🎶😂👰🏼 #bachelorette weekend at my favourite spa hotel @weissenhaus with my Hamburg GirlGang @serenagoldenbaum @petravanbremen @pollysblackdress #Livvie #weissenhausgrandvillage ❤️
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Rocking it at every age! (20s, 30s, 40s, 50s & 60s) LOVE my girls!!!! #girlsquad #ageisjustanumber #bacheloretteweekend @weissenhaus @serenagoldenbaum @petravanbremen @pollysblackdress #Livvie Anzeige wegen Namensnennung
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Dreamy Day🌹 #brunchtime @weissenhaus #werbungwegenmarkierung
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Gleich ist es endlich soweit, ich beweise @lillybeckerofficial wer die bessere Holländerin ist. 🇳🇱🌷 Werbung/Ad @schlagdenstar gleich um 20:15 Uhr auf @prosieben #winningsmile 😉 #schlagdenstar #kleingegengroß #ichmachdichfertig #anzeige
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
The best way to start the weekend 💪🏼💕 Werbung/Ad With a good workout and the @shapeworld Shape Babe Gym who helps you to get into shape and tone your muscles. It supplies you with lots of proteins. Try it and use my code SYLVIE10 to get 10% off #shapeworld
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Happy Weekend❤️ #datenight #littleblackdress
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
While being in bed 💗🎀🍬💝 Happy weekend everybody! #macarons
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Keep calm and stay home 😊💕 Werbung/Ad With the @hellobody Coco Calm face toner that soothes and revitalises your skin every day. Use my code "Sylviecalm" to get 40% off on everything and the Hello Bamboo pads for free with a minimum order value of 29€ 😘 #hellobody #naturalisglamorous #cococalm #StayAtHomeWithHelloBody
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
All dressed up for my Saturday night at home 😅💖✨#stayhome
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Happy Monday 💗 How are you guys feeling today?
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Good morning Beauties ☀💖 Werbund/Ad It may be difficult to stay at home all day, but you can use the time to take care of yourself. I personally love the @hellobody Cara Look eye cream for a luminous and awake look. It’s time to pamper yourself, use my code „Sylviehome" to get 50% off on all sets until the end of the month #HelloBody #naturalisglamorous #StayAtHomeWithHelloBody #caralook
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Staying positive and sending my love to all of you 🙏🏼💕#stayhome #togetherwearestrong
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Hi everyone, these are challenging times right now with the Covid19 pandemic threatening us... staying at home is my top priority at the moment and I hope it’s your mindset too🙏🏼🙏🏼 Nevertheless I thought it was also important to point out the fact that it’s World Water Day today!💧💧💧 No Water, No Life. No Blue, No Green. Water is the driving force of all nature! Plastic must no longer get into the environment. A first step is to prevent plastic from entering rivers and seas. Save our planet! One Good Action Repeated a Million Times creates Globel Change..!! #sustainableliving #savetheplanet #yellowforchange
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Dear loves, I hope that everyone of you is doing well! 💕 As we all know, we have to take the situation very seriously, but we should not let ourselves be intimidated and try to face current events with a cool head and optimism. Stay at home, understand the seriousness of this virus and remind yourself on the important things in life like your family. Stay healthy and use the time for yourself and your loved ones ❤️🙏🏼
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Having a good hair day, thanks to @greatlengths ✨💖 #sylviexGL #greatlengths #hairlikeyou #hair
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Catch me if you can 🖤 @catch Werbung/Ad #dinnertime #losangeles
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Chasing the light 🌅 #miamibeach #miami #sunsetlover #baseling
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Steppin’ into a new week like 👣 #happymonday #miamibeach
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Anzeige | Werbung - Can’t wait for the weekend to begin!! #friyay 🌞👙 #weekendvibes 🎉 #bikini @sylviedesigns @amazonfashioneu #linkinbio
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Good Morning😍😍Ready to start my summer vacay!!! 🌞🌞#dontcallmeicallyou #summer2018 #vacationmode #happygirl ❤️ Werbung/ NUR weil ich auf diesem Bild bin😂
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Anzeige (Personenmarkierung & Nennung) Workout Done ✅ @elb_gym @memolutionfitness
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Anzeige Werbung - MOOD 🖤 @sylviedesigns #sylvieflirtyswimwear @amazonfashioneu #linkinbio
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Anzeige | Werbung 🛥I’m the captain baby... #onepiece #bathingsuit @sylviedesigns @amazonfashioneu #linkinbio #sunnies #sunglasses #sylvieoptics @edel_optics
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Anzeige (Werbung) Come away with me😍... #happysunday #ibiza #bikini @sylviedesigns #sunnies #sylvieoptics @edel_optics
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Anzeige (Werbung) Dreamy💭 #formentera #boatday #happy ♥️ #bikini @sylviedesigns 💕
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis (@sylviemeis) am
Starting the day right...💚 #always #positivevibes #goodmorning #fitness #gymtime @meis_enterprise #sylvieflirtylingerie 📷 @joelledaaboul #dubai #mydubai
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
Bye Bye Mallorca🌞🌞💦Will miss those dips in the pool💦 #timetogohome #homesweethome @serenagoldenbaum @michaelgoldenbaum ❤️ #Mallorca #vacation #summertime #fun #pool
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
Good Morning🌞🌴Last day in this beautiful place.... #enjoying #everymoment #happy #vacationmode #haveagreatweek ❤ #Mallorca @serenagoldenbaum @michaelgoldenbaum
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
❤️Having a Baywatch moment 😜😄 #redbathingsuit @bydanienl #pooling #vacay #summertime #happymoments 📷 @michaelgoldenbaum @serenagoldenbaum #glam
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
💋Sending you all summer holiday kisses 💋🌞 #withlove #summer #happy @serenagoldenbaum
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
😍Good Morning Sunshines 💙 #haveagreatday #lovemornings 🌞 📷 @michaelgoldenbaum #hair #Makeup @serenagoldenbaum @makeupstylebar
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
Float like a butterfly🦋 .... sting like a bee 🐝 well sort of😂😂 #vacationtime #relaxingtime #poolside #pineapple #floatie 📷 by @michaelgoldenbaum
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
😍Positano come sei bella😍 #bellaitalia 🇮🇹❤ #vacationtime #positano #capri #amalficoast #dreamvacation #love #enjoy ❤❤❤❤
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
💦POOLDAY💦#spotthecrocodile 🐊 #Capri #amalficoast #lovefromitaly ❤🇮🇹 @jkcapri
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
🇮🇹💕Enjoying 'La Dolce Vita'💕🇮🇹 #vacationtime #relax #italy #summervibes
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
🌊Taking in the vitamin sea....🌊 #vacationmode ❤#happygirl #summervibes #Italy 🙌🏻🇮🇹💋❤
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
💕💕Happy Valentine's Day!!!!!💕💕 #love #flirt #enjoy #valentinesday ❤ @serenagoldenbaum @michaelgoldenbaum
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
💦🎉Poolparty... #playful #mood #vacation #fun #pool #tabletennis #floaties #supersoaker 💦🍾⛱🏝
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
Just playin' in the sand 🌴 #islandvibes #privateisland #maldives
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
C'mon sailor... let's go😍😜🌊⛵️ #Maldives
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
Truly mesmerized by the Maldives😍🌊🌴❤ #Maldives #greatwaytostart2017 #vacation #holidaymode #goodvibes
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
Enjoying the last day of #2016 ☀ #poolday #dubai #mydubai ❤📷 @michaelgoldenbaum
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
Reflecting on an amazing year.. #blessed #ready for #2017 ❤🙏🏻 #mydubai #dubai
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
Morning sunshine! 🌞 #haveawonderfulsunday #happysunday ❤️#mydubai
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sylvie Meis Official Account (@1misssmeis) am
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland.de)
"Love Island" wird interaktiv
Mithilfe der zur Sendung angebotenen "Love Island"-App können die Zuschauer in der am Montag ausgestrahlten Live-Show Einfluss auf die Sendung nehmen und folgenreiche Entscheidungen für die Kandidaten und Kandidatinnen treffen. Ort des Geschehens ist für die achte Staffel eine neue Villa in Griechenland. Nach der Live-Show gibt es "Love Island" täglich ab 22:15 Uhr bei RTLzwei zu sehen und als Streaming-Angebot bei RTL Plus.
"Die Königsklasse des Datings ist zurück", freute sich Sylvie Meis bereits vor zwei Tagen auf ihrem Instagram-Profil. Auch Sprecher und Zuschauerliebling Simon Beeck (43) wird in der achten Ausgabe der Sendung wieder mit von der Partie sein und die Suche nach der Liebe in gewohnt humorvoller Manier begleiten.