Am 11. September startet die beliebte Dating-Show "Love Island" nach über einem Jahr Pause in eine neue Runde. Bei den neuen Folgen erwarten die Zuschauer einige Neuerungen!

Die beliebte Dating-Show "Love Island" kehrt nach über einem Jahr Pause zurück auf die TV-Bildschirme. Wie der Sender RTLzwei ankündigte, wird die Reality-Sendung dieses Mal interaktiver als je zuvor. Jetzt steht fest, wann die Zuschauerinnen und Zuschauer mit den "Love Island"-Teilnehmern bei der Suche nach der großen Liebe mitfiebern können.

Wie der Sender in einer Pressemitteilung bekannt gegeben hat, startet das Dating-Format am 11. September 2023 um 20:15 Uhr - erstmalig mit einer Live-Sendung. Zudem wird "Love Island"-Moderatorin Sylvie Meis (45) diese Mal Unterstützung von einer prominenten Co-Moderation bekommen. Wer das sein wird, ist noch nicht bekannt.

"Love Island" wird interaktiv

Mithilfe der zur Sendung angebotenen "Love Island"-App können die Zuschauer in der am Montag ausgestrahlten Live-Show Einfluss auf die Sendung nehmen und folgenreiche Entscheidungen für die Kandidaten und Kandidatinnen treffen. Ort des Geschehens ist für die achte Staffel eine neue Villa in Griechenland. Nach der Live-Show gibt es "Love Island" täglich ab 22:15 Uhr bei RTLzwei zu sehen und als Streaming-Angebot bei RTL Plus.

"Die Königsklasse des Datings ist zurück", freute sich Sylvie Meis bereits vor zwei Tagen auf ihrem Instagram-Profil. Auch Sprecher und Zuschauerliebling Simon Beeck (43) wird in der achten Ausgabe der Sendung wieder mit von der Partie sein und die Suche nach der Liebe in gewohnt humorvoller Manier begleiten.