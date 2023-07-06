Diese Turnerin begeistert das Netz
Olivia Dunne sorgt nicht nur mit ihrer Akrobatik, sondern auch in den sozialen Medien für Aufsehen.
Wer ist Olivia Dunne?
Olivia “Livvy“ Dunne wurde am 1. Oktober 2002 im US-Bundesstaat New Jersey geboren. Bereits im Alter von drei Jahren hat sie mit dem Turnen angefangen. Nach jahrelanger Arbeit und zahlreichen Wettkämpfen wurde sie 2017 für das US-Nationalteam berufen. Die Amerikanerin verließ allerdings 2020 den Spitzensport und turnt nun auf College-Level an der Louisiana State University.
Nicht nur auf der Matte erfolgreich
Doch nicht nur sportlich startet die 20-Jährige durch. Dieses Jahr war Dunne als Model in der Bademoden-Ausgabe der amerikanischen Sportzeitschrift “Sports Illustrated“ zu sehen. Hinzu kommt ihr Erfolg in den sozialen Netzwerken. Auf Instagram hat die Amerikanerin mehr als 4,2 Millionen Follower, auf TikTok sind es sogar 7,5 Millionen.
Mit einem angeblichen Nettovermögen von rund 2,1 Millionen Euro gehört Olivia Dunne zu den Spitzenverdienern im College-Sport. Dies liegt neben ihren athletischen Fähigkeiten auch an ihren zahlreichen rentablen Sponsorenverträgen.
Olivia Dunne auf Tiktok
@livvy living the dream:) #foryou #lsu #gymnastics ♬ Aces @livvy a 5 ⭐️ performance. #foryou #football ♬ No Hands (feat. Roscoe Dash & Wale) @livvy a great day to be a tiger!🥳🐅 #lsubaseball #foryou #baseball ♬ Cornfield Chase @livvy What’s better than 1 liv? 2 livs. #foryou #siswim ♬ original sound - Joeyy:) @livvy Beam: 1 Livvy: 0 #foryou #gymnastics ♬ light work no reaction - 💸 @livvy i love it here. #foryou #italy ♬ Silenzio Bruno. Chiquitita by ABBA slowed - 🪷 @livvy gettin comfy in @Vuori Clothing #grwm #foryou #vuoripartner ♬ original sound - Vuori Clothing @livvy Not a crumb in sight. #foryou #gymnastics ♬ original sound - Tank the GSD @livvy bit of a stretch… #foryou #lsu #gymnastics ♬ wild thots - ☆ @livvy Tigers take on Nash🤠 #foryou #lsu ♬ Man! I Feel Like A Woman! @livvy Meet me at the beach! @Vuori Clothing #foryou #gymnastics ♬ A refreshing, transparent and bright ukulele for corporate VPs and commercials(992715) @livvy i do indeed like purple. #foryou ♬ original sound - ers1🥷🏻 @livvy some beach-nastics to start the summer off right:) #foryou #gymnastics ♬ Aces @livvy gotta do whatchu gotta do. #foryou #baseball ♬ kiss it better sped up - xxtristanxo @livvy Let the summer practices begin. #foryou #lsu #gymnastics ♬ original sound - lickthepavement @livvy song on repeat in my brain. #foryou ♬ IF YOU SEE THIS FOLLOW ME - Female Rap Verses @livvy tan lines on 10 #foryou ♬ som original - DISCORD LINK IN BIO @livvy
yeehaw♬ Beyonce x My Husband x Casa Di Remix - CasaDi
@livvy He was probz just in the shower or smth #foryou ♬ Beyonce x My Husband x Casa Di Remix - CasaDi @livvy Best day ever. Thank you @si.swimsuit for making my dreams come true✨ #siswim ♬ Aces @livvy officially a Sports Illustrated Swimuit model!🤍@si.swimsuit ♬ gm to all light stans - yagamista @livvy a little commotion for the boots❕ #foryou ♬ Everything I Love @livvy if this is on your fyp, it’s a sign #foryou #gym ♬ this sound blewww uppppp - mare @livvy FINAL FOUR BABYYY💍 #foryou #lsu #gymnastics ♬ kill bill sza - xxtristanxo @livvy Come get ready with me for a busy day using the @lorealparis #InfallibleFreshWearCollection! Even after practicing, my makeup still looks perfect🤩 @refinery29 @ultabeauty #LOrealParisPartner #dontsweatit #GRWM #gymnast ♬ original sound - Olivia Dunne @livvy
he didn’t pick me♬ So Pick Me - Dallas
@livvy a little commotion for the dunks #foryou ♬ wild thots - ☆ @livvy fav fit🤩 #foryou #gymnastics #lsu ♬ CAUSE IS BEAT THAT BOY WIT A BAT - ▫️𝙎𝙮𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙧▫️ @livvy sweet 16 baby! 🍭🐯 #foryou #lsu #gymnastics ♬ CAUSE IS BEAT THAT BOY WIT A BAT - ▫️𝙎𝙮𝙥𝙝𝙚𝙧▫️ @livvy pre-meet moves😮💨 #foryou #lsu #gymnastics ♬ Blicky @livvy steady on the roooaad❕ #foryou #gymnastics #lsu ♬ original sound - Val @livvy i was homeschooled btw #foryou ♬ original sound - andrea @livvy this was lowkey hard #foryou #gymnastics ♬ Follow The Leader @livvy Always a good idea to stretch #foryou #gymnastics ♬ Crunch - PussTenshi @livvy locker room activities #foryou #lsu #gymnastics ♬ original sound - iris ⠀ @livvy SEC championships day😼 #foryou #lsu #gymnastics ♬ thanks for 1000 likes - Isaacpwd @livvy i get hyped to say the least. #foryou #gymnastics ♬ FEDS REMIX - Elhombreleafy @livvy make your 3 year old self proud:) #foryou #gymnastics ♬ Boy's a Liar Pt. 2 @livvy yes, yes i am. #foryou ♬ original sound - ♨︎♧ @livvy all for comfort obviously #foryou #lsu #gymnastics ♬ low key casual outfit - clothes are friends @livvy meet day moves. #foryou #gymnastics #lsu ♬ PRETTY BOY FLOW - STURDYYOUNGIN