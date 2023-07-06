Olivia Dunne sorgt nicht nur mit ihrer Akrobatik, sondern auch in den sozialen Medien für Aufsehen.

Wer ist Olivia Dunne?

Olivia “Livvy“ Dunne wurde am 1. Oktober 2002 im US-Bundesstaat New Jersey geboren. Bereits im Alter von drei Jahren hat sie mit dem Turnen angefangen. Nach jahrelanger Arbeit und zahlreichen Wettkämpfen wurde sie 2017 für das US-Nationalteam berufen. Die Amerikanerin verließ allerdings 2020 den Spitzensport und turnt nun auf College-Level an der Louisiana State University.

Nicht nur auf der Matte erfolgreich

Doch nicht nur sportlich startet die 20-Jährige durch. Dieses Jahr war Dunne als Model in der Bademoden-Ausgabe der amerikanischen Sportzeitschrift “Sports Illustrated“ zu sehen. Hinzu kommt ihr Erfolg in den sozialen Netzwerken. Auf Instagram hat die Amerikanerin mehr als 4,2 Millionen Follower, auf TikTok sind es sogar 7,5 Millionen.

Mit einem angeblichen Nettovermögen von rund 2,1 Millionen Euro gehört Olivia Dunne zu den Spitzenverdienern im College-Sport. Dies liegt neben ihren athletischen Fähigkeiten auch an ihren zahlreichen rentablen Sponsorenverträgen.

Olivia Dunne auf Tiktok