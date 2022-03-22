Zurück
Die 'L'Equipe' hat die Top-Verdiener der Ligue 1 enthüllt. Das Ranking besteht beinahe ausschließlich aus Spielern von Paris Saint-Germain und der AS Monaco. Wir zeigen die Top 10 und die vier Deutschen, die es unter die 30 Stars mit den höchsten Jahres-Salärs geschafft haben:
Ligue-1-Gehälter: Neymar astronomisch - 4 Deutsche in den Top 30
Platz 28: Jérôme Boateng (Olympique Lyon) - 4,2 Mio. Euro
Platz 26: Alexander Nübel (AS Monaco) - 4,8 Mio. Euro
Platz 23: Thilo Kehrer (PSG) - 5 Mio. Euro
Platz 19: Julian Draxler (PSG) - 6,7 Mio. Euro
Platz 9: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) - 10,9 Mio. Euro
Platz 9: Georginio Wijnaldum (PSG) - 10,9 Mio. Euro
Platz 8: Ángel Di María (PSG) - 11,4 Mio. Euro
Platz 7: Keylor Navas (PSG) - 12 Mio. Euro
Platz 6: Achraf Hakimi (PSG) - 13 Mio. Euro
Platz 4: Marco Verratti (PSG) - 14,4 Mio. Euro
Platz 4: Marquinhos (PSG) - 14,4 Mio. Euro
Platz 3: Kylian Mbappé (PSG) - 26,7 Mio. Euro
Platz 2: Lionel Messi (PSG) - 40,5 Mio. Euro
Platz 1: Neymar (PSG) - 49 Mio. Euro
