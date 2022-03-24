freenet-search
Im Jahr 2003 kaufte Roman Abramovich den FC Chelsea und prägte eine fast 20 Jahre lange Ära, in der unter anderem fünf Meisterschaften (2005, 2006, 2010, 2015 und 2017) und zwei Champions-League-Titel (2012, 2021) eingefahren wurden. Zahlreiche Top-Stars lockte der Oligarch zum Premier-League-Klub, den er nun aufgrund seiner Verbindungen zum russischen Machthaber Wladimir Putin verkaufen muss. Das sind die 15 Rekordtransfers während Abramovichs Ägide, mit dabei sind zwei Deutsche:
© imago sportfotodienst

Chelseas Rekordeinkäufe unter Abramovich

© imago/Sportimage

Platz 15: Didier Drogba (38,5 Millionen Euro)

© imago images/PA Images

Platz 14: Michy Batshuayi (39 Mio. Euro)

© imago images/Shutterstock

Platz 12: Tiemoué Bakayoko (40 Mio. Euro)

© imago images/Pro Sports Images

Platz 12: Hakim Ziyech (40 Mio. Euro)

© imago images / AFLOSPORT

Platz 11: Andriy Shevchenko (43,88 Mio. Euro)

© imago images/Pro Sports Images

Platz 10: Mateo Kovacic (45 Mio. Euro)

© imago images/Pressinphoto

Platz 9: Ben Chilwell (50,2 Mio. Euro)

© imago images/Shutterstock

Platz 8: Timo Werner (53 Mio. Euro)

© imago images/PRiME Media Images

Platz 7: Jorginho (57 Mio. Euro)

© imago/Sportimage

Platz 6: Fernando Torres (58,5 Mio. Euro)

© imago images/AFLOSPORT

Platz 5: Christian Pulisic (64 Mio. Euro)

© 2017 Getty Images

Platz 4: Àlvaro Morata (66 Mio. Euro)

© imago images/PRiME Media Images

Platz 2: Kepa Arrizabalaga (80 Mio. Euro)

© IMAGO/PA Images

Platz 2: Kai Havertz (80 Mio. Euro)

© imago images/Shutterstock

Platz 1: Romelu Lukaku (113 Mio. Euro)

