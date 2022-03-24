Zurück
Im Jahr 2003 kaufte Roman Abramovich den FC Chelsea und prägte eine fast 20 Jahre lange Ära, in der unter anderem fünf Meisterschaften (2005, 2006, 2010, 2015 und 2017) und zwei Champions-League-Titel (2012, 2021) eingefahren wurden. Zahlreiche Top-Stars lockte der Oligarch zum Premier-League-Klub, den er nun aufgrund seiner Verbindungen zum russischen Machthaber Wladimir Putin verkaufen muss. Das sind die 15 Rekordtransfers während Abramovichs Ägide, mit dabei sind zwei Deutsche:
Chelseas Rekordeinkäufe unter Abramovich
Kam 04/05 von Olympique Marseille
Platz 15: Didier Drogba (38,5 Millionen Euro)
Kam 16/17 von Olympique Marseille
Platz 14: Michy Batshuayi (39 Mio. Euro)
Kam 17/18 von AS Monaco
Platz 12: Tiemoué Bakayoko (40 Mio. Euro)
Kam 20/21 von Ajax Amsterdam
Platz 12: Hakim Ziyech (40 Mio. Euro)
Kam 06/07 von AC Mailand
Platz 11: Andriy Shevchenko (43,88 Mio. Euro)
Kam 19/20 von Real Madrid
Platz 10: Mateo Kovacic (45 Mio. Euro)
Kam 20/21 von Leicester City
Platz 9: Ben Chilwell (50,2 Mio. Euro)
Kam 20/21 von RB Leipzig
Platz 8: Timo Werner (53 Mio. Euro)
Kam 18/19 von SSC Neapel
Platz 7: Jorginho (57 Mio. Euro)
Kam 10/11 vom FC Liverpool
Platz 6: Fernando Torres (58,5 Mio. Euro)
Kam 18/19 von Borussia Dortmund
Platz 5: Christian Pulisic (64 Mio. Euro)
Kam 17/18 von Real Madrid
Platz 4: Àlvaro Morata (66 Mio. Euro)
Kam 18/19 von Athletic Bilbao
Platz 2: Kepa Arrizabalaga (80 Mio. Euro)
Kam 20/21 von Bayer Leverkusen
Platz 2: Kai Havertz (80 Mio. Euro)
Kam 21/22 von Inter Mailand
Platz 1: Romelu Lukaku (113 Mio. Euro)
