Die Prüfungs- und Beratungsgesellschaft 'Deloitte' hat ein Ranking der umsatzstärksten europäischen Fußballklubs veröffentlicht. Mit dem FC Bayern und Borussia Dortmund sind auch zwei Bundesligisten in der Top 15 vertreten. Die Münchner hängen dabei sogar den FC Barcelona oder Paris Saint-Germain ab. Die 'Geldrangliste' der Saison 2020/21:
Umsatz-Ranking: FC Bayern hängt Barca und Co. ab
Platz 15: Leicester City - 255,5 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 14: Inter Mailand - 330,9 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 13: Atlético Madrid - 332,8 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 12: Borussia Dortmund - 337,6 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 11: FC Arsenal - 366,5 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 10: Tottenham Hotspur - 406,2 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 9: Juventus - 433,5 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 8: FC Chelsea - 493,1 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 7: FC Liverpool - 550,4 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 6: Paris Saint-Germain - 556,2 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 5: Manchester United - 558 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 4: FC Barcelona - 582,1 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 3: FC Bayern - 611,4 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 2: Real Madrid - 640,7 Millionen Euro Umsatz
Platz 1: Manchester City - 644,9 Millionen Euro Umsatz
