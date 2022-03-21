freenet-search
Die Prüfungs- und Beratungsgesellschaft 'Deloitte' hat ein Ranking der umsatzstärksten europäischen Fußballklubs veröffentlicht. Mit dem FC Bayern und Borussia Dortmund sind auch zwei Bundesligisten in der Top 15 vertreten. Die Münchner hängen dabei sogar den FC Barcelona oder Paris Saint-Germain ab. Die 'Geldrangliste' der Saison 2020/21:
© imago images/Sammy Minkoff

Umsatz-Ranking: FC Bayern hängt Barca und Co. ab

© IMAGO/Action Plus

Platz 15: Leicester City - 255,5 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/HochZwei/Syndication

Platz 14: Inter Mailand - 330,9 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/NurPhoto

Platz 13: Atlético Madrid - 332,8 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/Eibner

Platz 12: Borussia Dortmund - 337,6 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/PA Images

Platz 11: FC Arsenal - 366,5 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/Sportimage

Platz 10: Tottenham Hotspur - 406,2 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Platz 9: Juventus - 433,5 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/PA Images

Platz 8: FC Chelsea - 493,1 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/Offside Sports Photography

Platz 7: FC Liverpool - 550,4 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/NurPhoto

Platz 6: Paris Saint-Germain - 556,2 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/Sportimage

Platz 5: Manchester United - 558 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/ANP

Platz 4: FC Barcelona - 582,1 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/kolbert-press

Platz 3: FC Bayern - 611,4 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© IMAGO/NurPhoto

Platz 2: Real Madrid - 640,7 Millionen Euro Umsatz

© imago images/Shutterstock

Platz 1: Manchester City - 644,9 Millionen Euro Umsatz

