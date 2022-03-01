Britney Spears: Nackte Grüße aus dem Urlaub mit Sam Asghari
Britney Spears genießt weiter ihre neugewonnene Freiheit: Auf Instagram grüßt die Sängerin nun komplett nackt vom Strand - Emojis bedecken nur das Nötigste.
Britney Spears (40) feiert weiter ihre Freiheit. Auf Instagram postete die Sängerin jetzt mehrere Strandbilder aus dem Urlaub. Darauf ist sie (meist) komplett nackt zu sehen. Erst im November 2021 hatte ein Gericht die Vormundschaft ihres Vaters nach fast 14 Jahren aufgehoben.
Auf einer namentlich nicht genannten tropischen Insel feiert Britney Spears gerade den 28. Geburtstags ihres Verlobten Sam Asghari. Schon aus dem Flieger hatte sie in einem Video, Grüße und eine Liebeserklärung an ihren Liebsten gepostet. "Mein Held, mein Mentor, mein Fels, mein Glück, meine Liebe", schrieb sie dazu.
A taste of RED ⭐️⭐️⭐️ !!!! Ps first pic is the original !!!
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis 🤓 !!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!! PS another fun fact about me …. instead of cheerleading I played ball 🏀 in school and I was the point guard … I called the shots 😜🎪 but dear God we sucked … we only won 3 games each season 😂🙊🤣 !!!!! Psss in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a light 💡 but realized I was too short 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️😂😂😂😂 !!!!
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
I know I need bangs 😜😜 !!!!! Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?! I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday .... it was such a big deal to expose my forehead …. only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing … I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling. I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough so I went home and said, "maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead" !!!! I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous 🤣 !!!! I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool .... and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since !!!! People choose different ways to protect themselves …. when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected ... almost like I’m in 3rd grade again ⭐️💖🌸 !!!
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
I feel like Mary Poppins today .... it’s really windy 🌬 instead of an umbrella coming out of my bag I found .... a HAT !!!
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Such a beautiful day !!!! God bless 👔👗!!!!!
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Happy early B-day to this man !!!!! I adore and love him so much ….. ❤️🦁 !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari 💋💋💋 !!!!!!
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
I was going 100 .... wheeeeee .... ps JK !!! 📸: @ellenvonunwerth
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
The studio where we shot this in NYC was big enough to fit 2 cars and motor cycle ... bigger than the stage at Vegas!!! It was HUGE and I felt like an insect 🐜 PS @ellenvonunwerth is the coolest ever.
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all ... but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things !!! If you don’t like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people 😢😢😢 Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless !!!!!
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
This is called a needle in dance. I couldn’t do it at 8 but I can now.... who would have thunk it ??
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
I’ve always loved the UK and this night just made me love it even more 🌈🌈🌈 #BrightonPride 📷: @hogieaaa__
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Couldn't make up mind... hair up or down??? 👠👠👠👠👠👠 📷: @fiacuzziphotography
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Dinner with my boys at one of our favorite spots 🎀🎀🎀
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Throwback to me and @samasghari watching Jayden's football game 🏈👒🍭🐯 #tbt
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
One of my favorite stage outfits 🖤 Hollywood, FL are you ready for #PieceOfMe tonight?? #FBF 🐇👠🍀🍎🌸🌺👒🗝🌷
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Another favorite #VMAs moment 😜 #FBF 📷 via @billboard
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Me and Pres having a chill day at our favorite spot in Miami! 🎨🍒🍇🍎🌸🌼☘️🍀🐠🐯🐭👙👗👡
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Me and the boys 😜👒🌹👒😜 #PieceOfMe
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ever swim so much that you start to feel like a fish? 🐠🐠🐠 @samasghari
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood... just got myself a new bike it feels like a piece of heaven !!!
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
🐠🦋🐠 So much fun at this beautiful place
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Britney Spears (@britneyspears) am
Nackt am Strand - nur mit Emojis bedeckt
Am Strand angekommen, rekelte sich Spears im seichten Wasser - nackt, wie Gott sie schuf. Nur die sensibelsten Stellen sind auf Instagram mit Diamanten-Emojis bedeckt.
In einer weiteren Reihe von Fotos posierte die "Toxic"-Sängerin oberkörperfrei. Statt Emojis bedecken ihre Hände die Brust.
Ihre Strandimpressionen komplettierte sie schließlich mit einem Video. Zu den Klängen von Chris Isaaks (65) "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing" wälzt sie sich im Sand. Diesmal trägt sie immerhin ein Bikini-Unterteil.
"Energie einer freien Frau"
Schon vor wenigen Wochen hatte sich Britney Spears auf Instagram völlig nackt gezeigt. Die Fotos kommentierte sie mit den Worten: "Die Energie einer freien Frau". Ihre Offenherzigkeit versteht die Sängerin also auch als Statement, nachdem sie juristisch ihre Freiheit wiedererlangt hatte. Allerdings hatte sie auch schon vor dem Ende der Vormundschaft hüllenlos posiert.
Auch ihre Follower verstehen die neuen Nacktbilder als Stellungnahme. "Du bist frei, du verdienst es!!!!!", kommentierte etwa die brasilianische Sängerin Lia Clark (30) die Bilder.