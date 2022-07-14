Ratestar: Welcher Promi zeigt sich hier als Nackt-Nixe?
Haben Sie erkannt, welche Promi-Dame sich hier als freizügige Meerjungfrau in den sozialen Medien präsentiert? Wir verraten es Ihnen!
A taste of RED ⭐️⭐️⭐️ !!!! Ps first pic is the original !!!
Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis 🤓 !!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!! PS another fun fact about me …. instead of cheerleading I played ball 🏀 in school and I was the point guard … I called the shots 😜🎪 but dear God we sucked … we only won 3 games each season 😂🙊🤣 !!!!! Psss in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a light 💡 but realized I was too short 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️😂😂😂😂 !!!!
I know I need bangs 😜😜 !!!!! Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?! I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday .... it was such a big deal to expose my forehead …. only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing … I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling. I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough so I went home and said, "maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead" !!!! I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous 🤣 !!!! I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool .... and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since !!!! People choose different ways to protect themselves …. when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected ... almost like I’m in 3rd grade again ⭐️💖🌸 !!!
I feel like Mary Poppins today .... it’s really windy 🌬 instead of an umbrella coming out of my bag I found .... a HAT !!!
Such a beautiful day !!!! God bless 👔👗!!!!!
Happy early B-day to this man !!!!! I adore and love him so much ….. ❤️🦁 !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari 💋💋💋 !!!!!!
I was going 100 .... wheeeeee .... ps JK !!! 📸: @ellenvonunwerth
The studio where we shot this in NYC was big enough to fit 2 cars and motor cycle ... bigger than the stage at Vegas!!! It was HUGE and I felt like an insect 🐜 PS @ellenvonunwerth is the coolest ever.
Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all ... but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things !!! If you don’t like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people 😢😢😢 Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless !!!!!
This is called a needle in dance. I couldn’t do it at 8 but I can now.... who would have thunk it ??
I’ve always loved the UK and this night just made me love it even more 🌈🌈🌈 #BrightonPride 📷: @hogieaaa__
Couldn't make up mind... hair up or down??? 👠👠👠👠👠👠 📷: @fiacuzziphotography
Dinner with my boys at one of our favorite spots 🎀🎀🎀
Throwback to me and @samasghari watching Jayden's football game 🏈👒🍭🐯 #tbt
One of my favorite stage outfits 🖤 Hollywood, FL are you ready for #PieceOfMe tonight?? #FBF 🐇👠🍀🍎🌸🌺👒🗝🌷
Another favorite #VMAs moment 😜 #FBF 📷 via @billboard
Me and Pres having a chill day at our favorite spot in Miami! 🎨🍒🍇🍎🌸🌼☘️🍀🐠🐯🐭👙👗👡
Me and the boys 😜👒🌹👒😜 #PieceOfMe
Ever swim so much that you start to feel like a fish? 🐠🐠🐠 @samasghari
I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood... just got myself a new bike it feels like a piece of heaven !!!
🐠🦋🐠 So much fun at this beautiful place
Britney Spears zeigt sich als Nackt-Nixe
Auf Instagram teilt Sängerin Britney Spears einen heißen Unterwasser-Schnappschuss mit ihren 41,7 Millionen Fans. Sie zeigt sich freizügig als verführerische Meerjungfrau und verzichtet gleich ganz auf einen Bikini.
So reagieren die Fans von Britney Spears
Im Eva-Kostüm macht die 40-Jährige eine gute Figur im kühlen Nass und heizt ihren Fans ordentlich ein. Mehr als eine halbe Million Instagram-Nutzer haben für das Bild auf "Gefällt" gedrückt.
Dazu schreiben Britneys Fans Kommentare wie: "Wunderschöne Frau", "Meerjungfrau 🔥🧜♀️" und "Ist Arielle dein neuer Zweitname?".
Es gibt jedoch auch kritische Stimmen. Einigen Fans scheint es nicht zu gefallen, dass Britney Spears sich sehr häufig freizügig in den sozialen Medien präsentiert. Ein Fan schreibt deshalb: "Du bist mehr als nur ein Körper, Britney". Ob sich die Sängerin davon abhalten lässt, sich auf Instagram und Co. nackt zu zeigen? Wir sind gespannt!