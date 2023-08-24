Halle Berry und Olivier Martinez haben endlich alle Scheidungsfragen geklärt. In der Einigung geht es unter anderem um das Sorgerecht und den Unterhalt für Sohn Maceo.

Halle Berry (57) kann ein Kapitel schließen. Die US-Schauspielerin hat den Scheidungsstreit mit ihrem Ex-Mann, dem französischen Schauspieler Olivier Martinez (57), beendet. Das berichtet das US-Magazin "People" unter Berufung auf Dokumente mit der Scheidungs- und Sorgerechtsvereinbarung.

Demnach teilen sich die beiden das gemeinsame Sorgerecht für Sohn Maceo (9), wobei Berry zustimmte, Martinez monatlich 8.000 US-Dollar (umgerechnet rund 7.400 Euro) an Kindesunterhalt zu zahlen. Sie wird ihm außerdem "4,3 Prozent jedes Einkommens, das über 2.000.000 US-Dollar liegt", als zusätzliche Unterstützung zahlen. Berry soll zudem die Kosten für die Privatschule, die Uniformen und das Schulmaterial ihres Sohnes sowie für alle außerschulischen Aktivitäten übernehmen.

Am Set kennengelernt

Martinez und Berry waren von 2010 bis 2015 ein Paar. Die beiden hatten sich am Set des Films "Dark Tide" (2012) kennengelernt. Nach zwei Jahren Ehe beantragten die beiden die Scheidung. "Schweren Herzens haben wir die Entscheidung getroffen, uns scheiden zu lassen", sagten sie in einem gemeinsamen Statement. "Wir gehen mit Liebe und Respekt füreinander weiter und konzentrieren uns gemeinsam darauf, was für unseren Sohn am besten ist."

Im Dezember 2016 entschied ein Richter, dass Berry und Martinez rechtmäßig Singles seien, die Ex-Partner verhandelten jedoch weiterhin über das Sorgerecht und den Unterhalt.

Zuvor war Berry mit dem ehemaligen Baseballspieler David Justice (57) und R&B-Sänger Eric Benét (55) verheiratet. Tochter Nahla (15) stammt aus der Beziehung mit Gabriel Aubry (46). Mittlerweile ist Berry mit Van Hunt (53) liiert. Ihre Beziehung hatten die beiden im September 2020 öffentlich gemacht. Medienberichten zufolge sollen sie zu diesem Zeitpunkt bereits mehrere Monate zusammen gewesen sein.