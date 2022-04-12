Britney Spears' Verlobter Sam Asghari freut sich auf die Vaterrolle
Ist Britney Spears wirklich schwanger? Ihr Verlobter Sam Asghari schwärmt auf Instagram über die Baby-News - und deutet eine heimliche Hochzeit mit der Sängerin an.
Sam Asghari (28) freut sich auf sein Baby mit Britney Spears (40). Der Schauspieler und Fitnesstrainer postete auf Instagram das Bild einer Löwenfamilie. Wenige Stunden zuvor hatte seine Partnerin ihre Schwangerschaft verkündet, ebenfalls via Instagram.
"Eine Heirat und Kinder sind ein natürlicher Bestandteil einer starken Beziehung, die von Liebe und Respekt geprägt ist", schreibt Asghari zu dem Bild. "Vaterschaft ist etwas, auf das ich mich immer gefreut habe und das ich nicht auf die leichte Schulter nehme. Es ist die wichtigste Aufgabe, die ich je haben werde".
Hinweis auf Hochzeit mit Britney Spears?
Besonders auffällig: Asghari schreibt explizit von "Heirat" - obwohl über eine Hochzeit mit Britney Spears offiziell nichts bekannt ist. Auch die Sängerin hatte in dem Post, in dem sie ihre Schwangerschaft öffentlich machte, eine Ehe angedeutet. Sie nennt Asghari in dem Text ihren "Ehemann", wie schon in mehreren Posts zuvor. Auch er hatte sie ebenfalls schon früher als "Ehefrau" bezeichnet.
Instagram versus Reality !!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis 🤓 !!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!! PS another fun fact about me …. instead of cheerleading I played ball 🏀 in school and I was the point guard … I called the shots 😜🎪 but dear God we sucked … we only won 3 games each season 😂🙊🤣 !!!!! Psss in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a light 💡 but realized I was too short 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️😂😂😂😂 !!!!
I know I need bangs 😜😜 !!!!! Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger ?!?! I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday .... it was such a big deal to expose my forehead …. only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off. All the beauty pageant girls did it but I never felt beauty pageants were my thing … I had bad teeth and felt like an ugly duckling. I met with a modeling agency but I wasn’t pretty enough so I went home and said, "maybe I can be like the older girls and show my forehead" !!!! I did and it looked sooooo bad but I thought I was gorgeous 🤣 !!!! I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool .... and I’ve pretty much had it like that ever since !!!! People choose different ways to protect themselves …. when I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected ... almost like I’m in 3rd grade again ⭐️💖🌸 !!!
I feel like Mary Poppins today .... it’s really windy 🌬 instead of an umbrella coming out of my bag I found .... a HAT !!!
Such a beautiful day !!!! God bless 👔👗!!!!!
Happy early B-day to this man !!!!! I adore and love him so much ….. ❤️🦁 !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari 💋💋💋 !!!!!!
I was going 100 .... wheeeeee .... ps JK !!! 📸: @ellenvonunwerth
The studio where we shot this in NYC was big enough to fit 2 cars and motor cycle ... bigger than the stage at Vegas!!! It was HUGE and I felt like an insect 🐜 PS @ellenvonunwerth is the coolest ever.
Happy holidays friends !!!! I love sharing with you all ... but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things !!! If you don’t like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person !!! There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people 😢😢😢 Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless !!!!!
This is called a needle in dance. I couldn’t do it at 8 but I can now.... who would have thunk it ??
I’ve always loved the UK and this night just made me love it even more 🌈🌈🌈 #BrightonPride 📷: @hogieaaa__
Couldn't make up mind... hair up or down??? 👠👠👠👠👠👠 📷: @fiacuzziphotography
Dinner with my boys at one of our favorite spots 🎀🎀🎀
Throwback to me and @samasghari watching Jayden's football game 🏈👒🍭🐯 #tbt
One of my favorite stage outfits 🖤 Hollywood, FL are you ready for #PieceOfMe tonight?? #FBF 🐇👠🍀🍎🌸🌺👒🗝🌷
Another favorite #VMAs moment 😜 #FBF 📷 via @billboard
Me and Pres having a chill day at our favorite spot in Miami! 🎨🍒🍇🍎🌸🌼☘️🍀🐠🐯🐭👙👗👡
Me and the boys 😜👒🌹👒😜 #PieceOfMe
Ever swim so much that you start to feel like a fish? 🐠🐠🐠 @samasghari
I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood... just got myself a new bike it feels like a piece of heaven !!!
🐠🦋🐠 So much fun at this beautiful place
Britney Spears und Sam Asghari sind seit 2016 ein Paar. Sie hatten sich bei den Dreharbeiten zu Spears' Musikvideo "Slumber Party" kennengelernt. Asghari spielte darin den Lover des Popstars. Im September 2021 gaben die beiden ihre Verlobung bekannt.
Britney Spears hat bereits zwei Kinder aus ihrer Ehe mit Kevin Federline (44), die Söhne Sean (16) und Jayden James (15). Für Asghari wäre es das erste Kind.