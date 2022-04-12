Sam Asghari (28) freut sich auf sein Baby mit Britney Spears (40). Der Schauspieler und Fitnesstrainer postete auf Instagram das Bild einer Löwenfamilie. Wenige Stunden zuvor hatte seine Partnerin ihre Schwangerschaft verkündet, ebenfalls via Instagram.

"Eine Heirat und Kinder sind ein natürlicher Bestandteil einer starken Beziehung, die von Liebe und Respekt geprägt ist", schreibt Asghari zu dem Bild. "Vaterschaft ist etwas, auf das ich mich immer gefreut habe und das ich nicht auf die leichte Schulter nehme. Es ist die wichtigste Aufgabe, die ich je haben werde".

Hinweis auf Hochzeit mit Britney Spears?

Besonders auffällig: Asghari schreibt explizit von "Heirat" - obwohl über eine Hochzeit mit Britney Spears offiziell nichts bekannt ist. Auch die Sängerin hatte in dem Post, in dem sie ihre Schwangerschaft öffentlich machte, eine Ehe angedeutet. Sie nennt Asghari in dem Text ihren "Ehemann", wie schon in mehreren Posts zuvor. Auch er hatte sie ebenfalls schon früher als "Ehefrau" bezeichnet.

Britney Spears und Sam Asghari sind seit 2016 ein Paar. Sie hatten sich bei den Dreharbeiten zu Spears' Musikvideo "Slumber Party" kennengelernt. Asghari spielte darin den Lover des Popstars. Im September 2021 gaben die beiden ihre Verlobung bekannt.

Britney Spears hat bereits zwei Kinder aus ihrer Ehe mit Kevin Federline (44), die Söhne Sean (16) und Jayden James (15). Für Asghari wäre es das erste Kind.