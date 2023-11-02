Nach einer Woche: Britney Spears' Enthüllungsbuch knackt die Million
Britney Spears' (41) Enthüllungsbuch "The Woman in Me: Meine Geschichte" hat sich nach nur einer Woche in den USA knapp 1,1 Millionen Mal verkauft. Das berichtet unter anderem "People". Damit liegt die Sängerin knapp hinter Prinz Harry, dessen Buch "Reserve" sich Anfang des Jahres rund 1,6 Millionen in den Vereinigten Staaten verkaufte. Er hält damit einen Rekord. Zuvor habe Spears behauptet, ihr Buch sei "das meist verkaufte Promi-Memoire der Geschichte", schrieb "TMZ".
Am 24. Oktober 2023 erschien die Autobiographie "The Woman in Me", in der Britney Spears auf ihr bisheriges Leben zurückblickt. Sie spricht darin so offen wie nie zuvor und polarisiert mit ihren Enthüllungen auf der ganzen Welt. Sie hatte darin unter anderem die dramatische Beziehung mit Justin Timberlake (42) und ihre Abtreibung offenbart. Auch mit dem Mickey Mouse Club sowie ihrem Alkoholiker-Vater rechnet die 41-Jährige in ihren Memoiren ab.
Über eine Million Menschen haben das Buch in den USA innerhalb der ersten Woche gekauft- als Printversion, im Vorverkauf, als E-Book und als Hörbuch, wie Variety berichtet. Spears hatte ihre Memoiren vorab kaum selbst aktiv beworben. Bisher hat sie sich dazu nur öffentlich im Interview mit "People" geäußert und ein Statement auf Instagram veröffentlicht, nachdem Kritiken laut wurden, mit dem Buch wolle sie bewusst den Betroffenen schaden.
Auch Prinz Harry übte Kritik in Memoiren
Prinz Harry veröffentlichte im Januar 2023 die Autobiografie "Spare" (dt. "Reserve"). Mit seinen Memoiren sorgte er für viel Aufsehen, aber auch für Verwunderung. So beschrieb er vor allem sein zerrüttetes, familiäres Verhältnis zu seinem Bruder Prinz William (41) und seinem Vater König Charles III. (74). Auch seine Stiefmutter Königin Camilla (76) und seine Schwägerin Prinzessin Kate (41) bekommen darin ihr Fett weg.