Sylvie Meis bekommt in der neuen Staffel von "Love Island" Unterstützung: Oli P. wird Co-Moderator des Datingformats. Er soll in den Liveshows als Ansprechpartner des Publikums dienen.

Neues Personal bei "Love Island": In der kommenden Staffel wird Oli P. (45) der Co-Moderator von Sylvie Meis (45). Das gab RTLzwei in einer Pressemitteilung bekannt. Zuvor hatte der Sender bereits angedeutet, dass Meis künftig prominente Unterstützung bekommen wird, den Namen aber noch nicht verraten. Die achte Staffel der Datingshow startet am 11. September um 20:15 Uhr bei RTLzwei - mit einer Liveshow

Für Oliver Petszokat, so der wirkliche Name des Entertainers, ist der Job bei "Love Island" laut der Mitteilung ein Heimkommen. Sein erstes Engagement als Schauspieler hatte er schließlich bei der RTLzwei-Serie "Alle zusammen - jeder für sich". Später moderierte der Sänger bei dem Sender unter anderem "Big Brother" und "The Dome".

Das ist die Rolle von Oli P. bei "Love Island"

In den kommenden Folgen soll "Love Island" so interaktiv wie nie zuvor werden. Mit einer speziellen App können die Zuschauer in den montäglichen Liveshows die Sendung mitgestalten. Oli P. dient dabei als Kontaktmann zum Publikum, der Zuschauermeinungen kommentiert und Fragen beantwortet. Ansonsten läuft das Format täglich um 22:15 Uhr.

Der Sänger und Schauspieler ist nicht der erste Co-Moderator in der Geschichte von "Love Island". In der ersten Staffel von 2017 unterstützte Giovanni Zarrella (45) seine Ehefrau Jana Ina (46). Bis Staffel fünf moderierte die Brasilianerin alleine, mit Runde sechs übernahm Sylvie Meis.