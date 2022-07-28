Cosplay-Girl begeistert das Netz
Diese Fantasy-Anhängerin verblüfft mit detailgetreuen Kostümen ihrer Heldinnen und ist ein Star bei Instagram.
Jasmine James zeigt auf ihrem Account unter dem Namen "CutiePieSensei" ihre Liebe zu aufwändigen Verkleidungen. Die junge Amerikanerin ahmt jedes Detail zahlreicher Figuren aus der Fantasy- und Action-Welt nach und wird so zu einem täuschend echten, realen Abbild der Fantasie-Figuren.
I don’t think this counts as lewd unless I keep pulling lol. Did I? 👀👀👀 . . . . . Nah lol. Well, my husband pulled it down so I guess he saw the “lewd” version lol . . Some black cat with a pinch of melanin 😉I’m high key mad at myself that I’m only just now wearing this costume. I’ve had it from @miccostumes for a bit now (didn’t receive until late cuz they were out of stock so I got Raven as a replacement), but just never had a chance to try it on. YO it’s legit. Wig is from Amazon, and I made the mask myself from Worbla. A handful of people were with me on live while I was doing my makeup for this so y’all get to see how it turned out! Unnecessary Black Cat side by side with art from @artgerm so people won’t inevitably call me Storm. I had a large number of people in my AMA mention how they were nervous about cosplaying outside their race and how I deal. Just wanna day that we can look good as just about ANY character, and you just have to jump and do it. Like with this, a smoky eye, white hair and a mask works well on anyone regardless of color. Don’t less anyone tell you otherwise, and don’t be afraid to freak it and add your own twist if you want. . . . Last side note. A Patreon is coming. Keep your eyes peeled these next few days 👀👀👀 . . . #blackcat #blackcosplay #feliciahardy #sidebyside #comparison #cosplay #cosplaymakeup #cosplayvscharacter #closetcosplay #spiderman #spidermancosplay
Hopping on the #bratzchallenge mad late lol. I only did this because I was bored AF by the time the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl hit 😅. I find myself wishing I had @snitchery ‘s gorgeous lips though because I had to overdraw on my chin basically to do this LOL . I know I’ve been kinda slacking on content, but I promise it’ll pick back up once I finish this secret cosplay I promise. So for now I want to focus on more easy things, and I have materials for those on my Amazon wishlist. . . . . . Other updates! I have more pics from my black cat shoot on Patreon so make sure you check that out. I have a twitter account now so you can find me by the same name on there too!! Lastly, I’ve been sharing cosplayers for #28daysofblackcosplay all in my stories as well as on my FB and Twitter pages so please check those out as well!! Thanks to everyone that’s participating or has shared me ♥️Ok y’all I think that’s it. Sorry for rambling!! . . . Doll styling by @bratzcollector . . . #blackcosplay #cosplay #makeup #bratz #sidebyside #cosplayvscharacter #cosplaysidebyside
Will post a full body by itself but here is a side by side! I lost the grey leg piece in transition yesterday :( but overall I'm proud of how my Pharah/Vi crossover came out!!! Better pics will come sooooooon. #cosplay #dragoncon #blackcosplay #lol #leagueoflegends #riot #riotgames #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #lolcosplay #league #selfie #instadaily #instagood #pharah #pharahcosplay #vi #vicosplay #blizzard #blizzardcosplay
Spider-Man leaving to save the day and sh*t but he betta come back to dis 😂 SWIPE left for the picture by itself . . . . Some closet Mary Jane love this beautiful Saturday. I based my makeup off of the J Scott Campbell art ♥️My mom and I made this awesome shirt, and the Spidey heart is glitter!! Would y’all want one like this? Thinking about hand making a few more and selling them...... . . Also, I wanted an excuse to use this AMAZING wig from @uniwigs. I love how it has more brown hints in it than just a hot red. Works better on my skin I think. If you want this one or any more from their amazing selection, use coupon code “cutiepie” for 20% off!!! . . . . Hashtags: #sponsored #maryjane #maryjanecosplay #closetcosplay #cosplay #marvel #marvelcosplay #spiderman #spidermanhomecoming #spidermancosplay #redhead #dailyart
MAH ALIEN QUEEEEEEEEN 💜. . . . So legit I think I’m getting better at this whole body paint thing. I can barely recognize myself here lol. It’s not perfect but I’m super happy with how this Mina makeup came out :) full disclosure though, I’m wearing just brown (though they look yellow) dolly eye circle lenses and edited the black in. Sclera lenses are so expensive and terrify the crap out of me >_< . . . Wig is sponsored by @epiccosplaywigs. It is their Apollo wig in dark princess pink that I hairsprayed to hell lol. . . . . Hashtags: #mina #bokunoheroacademia #myheroacademia #myheroacademiacosplay #sponsored #bnha #makeup #crazymakeup #pinky #minacosplay #alienqueen #cosplayvscharacter #cosplay #closetcosplay
No interesting caption because the DragonCon crunch has killed me. So quick: what’s your favorite color?!!! Mine is cerulean. . . . Hashtags: #imsotired #pleasefinishmycosplayforme #yoko #blackcosplayer #yokolittner #yokolittnercosplay #gurrenlagann #cosplayvscharacter #cosplay #closetcosplay #sidebyside #comparison #melanin
SWIPE left for full image. My Iron Man x Bakugo (I.E.D) cosplay from our #marvelheroacademia mashup group at #dragoncon2018 !!! YOOOOOO I’m actually pretty happy with how it came out! I was worried about the gauntlets and how I looked with the hair (definitely out of my comfort zone) but YO. This pic from @paoimages has me HYPE. The whole group with @xkirakelly and @myladygabriella looked great and I’m excited to say that we may be extending the group by a couple members by AWA 😉⠀ ⠀ Also, I didn’t try to purposefully pose as a side by side. And yet here we are lol. Crazy how coincidences work. Oh and BIG shouts out to hubby for helping me with the LED installation! This is the most lit I’ve ever been in a cosplay lol. Slowly trying to get better! ⠀ ⠀ 📷 @paoimages⠀ Concept by me⠀ ⠀ #blackcosplay #myheroacademia #avengers #cosplay #mashup #sidebyside #cosplaymashup #bnha #bnhacosplay #bakugo #ironman #bakugocosplay #ironmancosplay #genderbend #class1a ⠀
When in Greece, be your own favorite Muse 😉 Melpomene vibes here in Thira today ♥️ That natural sun glow 🌞 Gotta thank hubby for being the awesome photographer (sorry loooooove, gotta get my cosplay in LOL). Swipe left for image by itself. OH and imma post my derpy wind fuckin up my hair pics and whatnot on @cutiepiekohai lolol. . . . Hair from @bundles_bybc . . . . Please check out @cosplay.and.comics! I am a page model for them and they have a lot of great cosplayers on their page. . . . . #hercules #muse #melpomene #cosplay #vacation #honeymoon #closetcosplay #herculescosplay #musecosplay #greece #santorini
Brought a quick Kida cosplay I put together on the honeymoon, cus the location was too perfect lol. ⠀ ⠀ Imma take a moment to gush for a second. Santorini was legit the most beautiful place I’ve ever been to, and to top it off we stayed in the most beautiful villa I’ve ever seen. Since it was our honeymoon, hubby was the MVP and splurged on the honeymoon nest at @honeymoon_petra_villas in Imerovigli (which was basically the equivalent of the presidential suite). So for a week I definitely was made to feel like actual Atlantean royalty, from my husband to the staff at the resort being EXTRA attentive. Seriously the BEST. TRIP. EVER. ⠀ ⠀ I’ll post more pictures from it on my @cutiepiekohai page, but you can swipe left to see the private pool we shot this Kida in at our suite, plus a small peek at the view of the Caldera from the resort and a little bit of our room!! . . . #kida #kidacosplay #cosplay #atlantis #blackcosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #sidebyside #comparison
New year, new excuses to do a casual Starfire look. Wanted something a little less saturated than my last makeup test sooooo Kori post-gym flow? Trying to keep up with that New Years resolution of staying fit, and now getting ready to go home to spend some time with mah NightWing 😉 I legit now wanna live my best life as a Tamaranian everyday now with this hair tho lol⠀ ⠀ First post of the new year! How has everything been? A few months back I saw this art from @olifuxart (top right) and was immediately inspired by their version of Starfire. I loved her hair especially and worked with @bundles_bybc to try to see if we could make this happen. And sure enough, the wig turned out BOMB AF OMG. It still has the ombré look but more subtle :-) So makeup wise I combined the olifuxart version with the comic book one to give me a happy medium I like, PLUS I went about doing the orange makeup differently and am really happy with it. ⠀ ⠀ I know I have been a bit MIA lately, but I’m working on a secret project so it’s gonna be relatively slow for a while. Thanks for sticking around!⠀ ⠀ Eyes are edited, but the base green is from pinky paradise ⠀ Hair: @bundles_bybc coupon code “CutiePie” for 15% off⠀ ⠀ #starfire #casualstarfire #dccomics #dc #makeuptest #cosplaymakeup #costest #cosplay #blackcosplay #blackcosplayerhere #cosplaygirl #cosplayersofinstagram #starfirecosplay⠀#selfie #cosplayselfie ⠀
Finally got around to actually making a Gamora cosplay (instead of just the bodypaint). I technically still don’t have a jacket buuuuuuut we’ll get there. Wanted to post something else since it’s #Endgame weekend!. . . ALSO big news!! I’m officially part of the @cosplay_only fam! Thanks so much for having me, and you guys should totally check them out cuz their page is DOPE ♥️ . . . . Remember, #dontspoiltheendgame or else I will yeet you off this page faster than Thanos did Gamora off that cliff. . . . . #blackcosplayer #marvel #marvelcosplay #cosplay #gamora #gamoracosplay #guardians #guardiansofthegalaxy #blackcosplayerhere #sidebyside #cosplayvscharacter
Why is Gamora?? So I was doing a review for this bomb dot comb Starlord jacket from @lucajackets and decided to try my hand at Gamora’s makeup. Cuz I mean like.......she was bae. And YOOOOOOO I’m proud af of how it came out lol. I’m not even close to being great at body paint yet, and I know I am not an exact match for most characters, but I’m high key mad now that I’ve never done this before because I love it that much lol. The jacket just sets the whole thing off too I think. ⠀ ⠀ This is definitely a look for Halloween if you need a last minute costume idea that looks impressive! Just visit your nearest black beauty supply store (cuz Sally’s won’t cut it) for an ombré wig, and a theatre supply store (I have one down the street) for the body paint!! Review link is on my profile (I love it)and I spent the end of it answering a couple of questions about how I did the paint. ⠀ ⠀ Also, wanted to address something. I know that sometimes I post product links, reviews, coupon codes, etc. I just want y’all to know that I don’t promote things that I don’t like, or try to fake y’all out. These aren’t things that get me paid; I try to make sure I’m sharing things that I think you would enjoy as much as I do. I get sponsor requests pretty often and I turn down most of them because I believe in being honest about things I like. So when I say I like something, whether it’s a wig or a jacket, it’s real. ⠀ ⠀ #cosplay #sidebyside #comparison #gamora #marvel #marvelbecoming #gamoracosplay #bodypaint #cosplaymakeup #scaryfierce #halloween #guardiansofthegalaxy #starlord #starlordcosplay #marvelcosplay #mcu
Tfw you have the supplies already at home to throw together a quick closet cosplay of your immediate new fave Nessa ♥️♥️♥️ Was just trying to see if I liked it on me enough to do the full thing, so I know it’s not perfect 😅 I definitely wanna make the wig from scratch to make sure I get it perfect 👌🏾 ⠀ ⠀ I’m pumped for Pokemon, are you??⠀ ⠀ #pokemon #pokemoncosplay #closetcosplay #sidebyside #cosplayvscharacter #nessa
Finally got the GoT x Disney Princess group together♥️ I’m so happy how everyone turned out and people actually understood what we were going for 😂 Khal Jasmine is here to fuck some shit up . . . . #disneyprincess #disney #mashup #cosplay #mashupcosplay #disneyprincdsscosplay #gameofthrones #gotcosplay #princessjasminecosplay #jasminecosplay #sidebyside #khaldrogo #khaldrogocosplay
Yooooo has it really been that long since I’ve done this one?? Lol repost of my Yoruichi cosplay from back in February. I love mah cat girl but have never actually worn this cosplay to a con >_< Also, i do have a high ponytail, it’s just not visible from this angle on this wig 😅⠀ ⠀ #selfiesunday #sidebyside #comparison #selfie #yoruichi #bleach #yoruichicosplay #bleachcosplay #shonenjump #cosplay #blackcosplay #cosplayer #blackcosplayerhere
J. Scott Campbell version of RiRi Williams (Iron Heart) closet cosplay and makeup test! Reiterating CLOSET cosplay cuz I know it’s not perfect and people somehow still like to harp on that type of stuff lol. There are so many different versions of her though, all with different hair, skin tones, even how old she looks. I thought I would probably be able to best match this one ♥️. And real talk.......I deadass just wanted to wear this fro again lol. This wig is bomb AF⠀ ⠀ Wig is from @bundles_bybc and you can get 25% off with coupon code “Cutiepie”!!! Check em out, they’re local to ATL and are high quality!⠀ ⠀ #ironman #ironheart #invincibleironman #ririwilliams #closetcosplay #cosplay #selfie #ironmancosplay #ironheartcosplay #jscottcampbell #afro #fro #selfiesunday #cosplayselfie⠀ ⠀
When you are selfie conscious about being skinny and yet still decide to cosplay a crazily curvy character anyway 😅(16 year olds apparently look like this lol). Another Yoko pic for you. I’ve always been a little self conscious about not really being curvy or “thicc”, especially being a black woman from the south. And then with the IG age comes more images of women having the crazy proportions you just aren’t genetically gifted with. . . . With pictures, push up bras and certain poses help (which is why I look curvier in some pictures than others), but I’m trying to get a little more confident in myself. I understand though that I’m definitely blessed to have what I have though and hopefully can use this as a good base to eventually build a little more muscle and gain some weight. Yoko was definitely me breaking out of my comfort zone a bit though so there is progress in that I think. Hubby is super supportive and makes sure I have positive affirmation every day, but confidence starts from within. I’m still working on myself and it’s a process. One day at a time though! I don’t want people to think I’m completely complaining though, I do feel genuinely blessed and happy to have the figure I have, it’s just hard when you start comparing yourself to other people that you like/idolize as goals. . . . . Also be sure to follow @cosplay.and.comics! I’m a page model for them and they have a ton of awesome cosplay features on their page. . . . . . Hashtags: #yoko #gurrenlagann #sidebyside #cosplayvscharacter #cosplay #blackcosplayer #blackcosplay #redhair #yokolittner #yokocosplay
Midnight Dove Awilix!! Only made it to 95% done before #HRX2018 but I’m still happy with it. Gotta get better pics of it though 😕 #selfie #smite #cosplay #smitecosplay #awilix #awilixcosplay #cosplayselfie #hrx #gaming #gamergirl #videogames #blackcosplay
🎵plays “Tambourine” by Eve🎵 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This Esmeralda costest was fun, I think unbelievably thick AF eyebrows are my new aesthetic. Unfortunately my brows don’t naturally grow that thick :( I’m like.......happier than usual with how this came out and not sure why 😅lol. I’m also realizing the tan lines from my Jasmine disneybound are still kinda there lolol. . . Please check out @cosplay.and.comics page! I’m one of their page models and there are a ton more amazing cosplayers on their page!! . . . Hashtags: #disney #esmeralda #esmeraldacosplay #cosplay #closetcosplay #comparison #sidebyside #sidebysidecosplay #disneycosplay #thickeyebrows #cosplayvscharacter #cosplayervscosplay
Good morning ☀️ Chel goodness ❤️❤️ Rewatched El Dorado last week for the first time since I was a child. I forgot how much I LOVE that movie. The songs were 👌🏾 #cosplay #closetcosplay #sidebyside #comparison #chel #eldorado #instagood #blackgirlmagic
So a couple of things....firstly, it’s my birthday today! I am an age. Haha 😄 unfortunately I’m feeling kinda bleh though which sucks. Bad luck..... . . . Secondly, about how this picture came to be lol. I got sent this awesome Raven costume from @miccostumes and wanted to do a makeup test. I was going back and forth though on if I was gonna do full gray or just stick with my skin tone. Since grey takes more time I decided yesterday to just try it, that way I’ll know for sure on shoot day. Halfway through painting my face I realized I hated it LOL. I didn’t have everything I needed but I had already started 😅 I may try it for the shoot but I definitely need to buy more powders and whatnot so I can get a smoother surface >_< so this isn’t perfect but I did try to finish. Plus I like the way the eye makeup came out at least! . . . . Full disclosure, I did alter the color of the hair slightly. It is a little darker purple in real life. Wig is from amazon, and I cut a widows peak. . . Hashtag dump: #raven #ravencosplay #teentitans #teentitansgo #cosplay #blackcosplayer #cosplayvscharacter #cosplayersofinstagram #blackcosplay #facepaint
🐱 #cosplayvscharacter of Yoruichi. Finally got better pics, and I promise the ponytail is there I just have my head tilted lol. Wig is Jeannie in dark purple from @ardawigs . . Be sure to check out @cosplay.and.comics !! I am a page model for them and there are many other amazing cosplayers on the page!! . . . Hashtag dump: #cosplay #comparison #cosplaygirl #cosplayphotography #28daysofblackcosplay #blackcosplayer #blackcosplay #bleach #yoruichi #blackgirlmagic #bleachcosplay #yoruichicosplay
Another Riju side by side because I genuinely haven’t had time to post anything. She’s the cutest ♥️ and I had so much fun doing this costume. Also it’s one of the fastest costumes I’ve made from scratch so I’m pretty proud of it. . . . I’ve been so busy with DragonCon prep. Sorry guys >_< plus a backlog of other things I’m supposed to post lol. . . . Also, please follow @cosplay.and.comics. I’m a page model for them and they have some GREAT cosplayers on their page. . . . . #breathofthewild #botw #cosplay #cosplayvscharacter #cosplayersofinstagram #sidebyside #botwcosplay #gerudo #riju #rijucosplay #selfie #zelda #zeldacosplay #legendofzelda
SWIPE LEFT to see just a taste of some of the awesomeness that the con was for me lol. So I realized yesterday at @momocon that I barely took any selfies of just lil ole me in my #Riju cosplay from Breath of the Wild 😜 I mean I have tons with some of the most kickass people in cosplay though so I guess it balances lol. . . Anyway, I realized this as I was taking off the damn thing at like 2 in the morning SO I snapped this real quick after I had already thrown half the thing on the floor lol. There are some really good shots though of the whole thing so I’m super excited to share those once I get them back. . . . Additionally, i was in the same space as @fiona_nova, @lux_steez, and @kieraplease all at the same time and didn’t spontaneously combust so I’m sorta proud of that. . . . #rijucosplay #riju #botw #botwcosplay #breathofthewild #gerudo #urbosa #nintendo #nintendoswitch #nintendocosplay #legendofzelda #zelda #cosplay #cosplayselfie #selfiesunday #cosplaycomparison #sidebyside #cosplayvscharacter
While everyone is out partying and having fun at #Colossalcon, I’ll just sit here and wistfully look into the sky as I reminisce on #Momocon last weekend *cries*. Here is a shot of my ten pound wig- I mean......my full Lady Riju cosplay! It was definitely a challenge and made me never want to make a wig this big ever again LMAO 😂. More to come!! Oh and fun fact: my husband had to carry around the end of my hair the whole time when we were walking because it was so heavy lolol . . . 📷 by @idruthat . . . . Wig made from @epiccosplaywigs Eros is dark red, plus 10 packs of wefts in dark red, plus a lace human hair closure I sewed to the front and dyed from @sensationnel_hair . . . Hashtags: #cosplay #riju #rijucosplay #botwcosplay #botw #breathofthewild #nintendocosplay #nintendo #nintendoswitch #urbosa #zelda #legendofzelda #legendofzeldacosplay #zeldacosplay #cosplayvscharacter #comparison #blackcosplay
Feel the need to clarify something that should be common sense as I've gotten multiple complaints/opinions. Don't know if anyone has noticed, but I'm trying to cosplay supergirl. You know, that character with the S on her chest and blonde hair. That character that people typically wear a blonde wig for if they ain't got it themselves regardless of ethnicity. I am not trying to be my race's version of supergirl, I'm just trying to be supergirl. That's it. No other adjectives. I can't control my skin color but I can control every other part of the look. So yes peeps, the blonde is here to stay as it is clearly part of supergirl's look. Tired of hearing opinions about it honestly. Yes, I think I look great without wearing a wig and I don't in real life (most of the time), but let the costume be the costume. It looks great with AND without the wig, so I will go with the option that is most accurate since I like it both ways. And quite frankly, from most of what I posted y'all can't really tell what my "real hair" looks like anyway so you can't know you like something you've never seen LOL. Ok, I'm done now lol. CARRY ON! And thanks so much to those who have been positive and supportive. Love y'all ;) #rant #supergirl #cosplay #cosplayer #hair #dccomics #new52 #new52supergirl #dccosplay #wigs #me #supergirlcosplay #cwsupergirl #superman
“I already liked you, Max. From the very first time I heard you laugh.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Closet cosplay of Roxanne!!! (ok maybe like if she was Extremely Goofy Movie age 😅) this movie has some of my favorite songs in it. I mean, Powerline was literally Tevin freaking Campbell!!! *hums Eye to Eye* ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀. #cosplay #closetcosplay #comparison #roxanne #roxannecosplay #goofymovie #redhead #disney #disneycosplay #selfie #wcw #womancrushwednesday #melanin #blackgirlmagic #blackcosplay
Y'all do realize I draw sketches for every cosplay right? It is the easiest way for me to plan how I'm going to approach things. Lol #tbt to the sketch I did for my kill la moon last year. Swipe over to see the full front/back sketch. This one took way more planning though and I had to make a couple of changes along the way. #cosplay #cosplayer #instadaily #instagood #killlakill #satsuki #sailormoon #mashup #mashupcosplay #blackgirlmagic #anime #animecosplay #concept
I was supposed to post this sketch earlier so y'all had some reference gaaaaaaah sorry!! I drew this concept for my genderbent kid flash #dc #dccosplay #cosplay #WIP #art #conceptart #cosplaygirl #cutecosplay #selfie #instagood #instadaily #flash #youngjustice #cw #genderbend #blackgirlmagic #freckles #speedforce
#tbt to that one time I cosplayed yoruichi and never took real pictures LOL. Wig is @ardawigs jeannie #cosplay #yoruichi #throwbackthursday #bleach #bleachcosplay #yoruichicosplay #anime #selfie #instadaily #instagood #blackcosplay #blackgirlcosplay #comparison
🌺 Nani?!!! 🌺 . I finally have a print store!! Sort of. In a way. Link is in my bio. I’m doing a soft opening of my print store (which is why this is just attached to a picture and not a dedicated print store post) 😅 There will be a week long open pre order period with a limited selection and then I’m closing down for maintenance and to fill orders. I’ve never done a full print store before so I’m trying to get a handle on what people want, how to fill orders, etc. I’m not sure when I’ll have the “official” opening where it’ll be open full time, but probably in the next few months. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Some may think that this whole cosplay thing is my job, but up to now the vast majority of my work on here has been out of pocket. Cosplay is a hobby of mine and I’ve been having an awesome time sharing my progress with you all! I hope to be able to do even more in the future, so if you like what I’m doing I would love your support 🤗 thanks so much you guys!!!❤️❤️❤️. . . . . Unimportant side note: I learned while taking this picture that I physically cannot smirk to my right lol. . . #cosplay #liloandstitch #nani #closetcosplay #sidebyside #comparison #blackcosplay #cosplayersofinstagram
In einem Interview mit "Bored Panda" berichtet James, dass sie von ihrem Mann während der College-Zeit in die Cosplay-Szene gebracht wurde. Inzwischen hat sie jede Menge Follower, die sich auf neue Kostüme der US-Amerikanerin freuen. "CutiePieSensei" bastelt alle ihre Kostüme selber, teilweise dauert das bis zu eineinhalb Monate.
Dennoch ist Cosplay nur ein Hobby, hauptberuflich arbeitet Jasmine James als Illustratorin bei einer Spiele-Firma. Neueinsteigern macht sie Mut: "Das Kostüm muss nicht perfekt sein, Hauptsache man hat Spaß bei der Sache!" Sie selber vermischt auch gerne verschiedene Charaktere und kreiert damit neue Superhelden!
Kennen Sie sich bei Superhelden aus? Machen Sie das "Avengers"-Quiz!>>