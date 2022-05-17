Kim Kardashian erntet harsche Kritik für "Sports Illustrated"-Cover
Während für Kim Kardashian mit ihrem Shooting für die "Sports Illustrated" ein Traum in Erfüllung gegangen ist, äußern viele Userinnen und User harsche Kritik an den Bikini-Fotos von der Unternehmerin.
Kim Kardashian (41) ziert das Cover der kommenden "Sports Illustrated"-Ausgabe. Auf Instagram hat sowohl das Magazin als auch die Unternehmerin einen Beitrag zu der Fotostrecke veröffentlicht. Kardashian posiert darauf in verschiedenen Badeanzügen und Bikinis, die allesamt ihre weiblichen Rundungen zur Geltung bringen.
So zeigt sich Kim Kardashian auf Instagram
Always surround yourself with people who are smart and ambitious ✨
I hope everyone has a great day ✌🏼
All dressed up with nowhere to go
sandy fishnet print hair on the beach late night
I know I’m a day late but Happy International Women’s Day to all of the strong women out there! Swipe to see me with the women I look up to: Jessica Jackson, Erin Haney, Alice Johnson and Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz, and Tynice Nichole Hall who just had their lengthy prison sentences commuted. We went in there powerful together and had some amazing ideas for the future. I pray they come to fruition and that I can share it with you all soon!
Flash Back to my shoot with Vanessa Beecroft
I’m wearing the @skims NAKED Everyday Plunge Bralette and the NAKED High Waisted Thong in Honey — available now exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Shop now before they sell out and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $75.
Valentine’s Surprise Getaway 📷 Kanye
The Vanity Fair party was always a dream of mine to go to and I can officially check that off my glam bucket list!
Celestial Skies is available now at @kkwbeauty! The 3 new 5-pan eyeshadow palettes are perfect for throwing into your bag for on the go and include the most gorgeous shades to create any day to evening look. Our brand new Lip Crayons available in 5 colors are moisturizing and give your lips a beautiful lacquer finish. To complete your look, we have also introduced brand new blush trios in both shimmer and matte finishes. I’m so proud of these new products and cannot wait to see all the looks you will be able to create with them! Shop #celestialskies now only at KKWBEAUTY.COM
So excited to introduce @skims Stretch Satin. A new collection of ultra-luxe intimates available in new tonal shades and in sizes XXS - 4X. The fabric is super stretchy, has a really pretty high sheen to enhance and accentuate your curves in all the right places. The new collection will launch 01.30 at 9AM PST! Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop before it sells out.
I’m so excited to introduce to you new, never been launched before @KKWBeauty products: 5-pan eye shadow palettes, lip crayons and blush palette trios! The Celestial Skies 5-pan eyeshadow palettes are all you will need to create a gorgeous eye look. They are the perfect size to travel with and the colors from each of the 3 new palettes are so versatile. I’ve also created a new Lip Crayon in a formula that provides rich and creamy coverage with a lacquer finish that will be available in 5 colors. To complete your look, we will also be launching a beautiful blush trio in both shimmer and matte finishes. Each of these products will become your everyday glam essentials and I cannot wait for you to experience them! Launching 01.24 at 12PM PST KKWBEAUTY.COM #CelestialSkies
Me in my @skims pajamas! Skims.com
My fave pajamas available now SKIMS.COM Follow us on Instagram @skims
Unter anderem zeigt sich die 41-Jährige im schwarzen Bikini und Lederhose auf einem Motorrad oder mit einem gelben Crop-T-Shirt sowie im silbernen Bikini im Wasser. "Es ist so eine Ehre und ein Traum, auf dem Cover der Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition zu sein. Bucket-List-Ziel!!!", schwärmt Kardashian in ihrem Post. Von dem Cover scheinen viele Userinnen und User jedoch alles andere als begeistert zu sein.
Instagram-User äußern Kritik
Einige sind der Meinung, dass das Magazin hier nicht die richtige Wahl getroffen habe. "Welch ein trauriger Tiefpunkt für Sports Illustrated", kritisiert eine Person. "Spielen natürliche Körper keine Rolle mehr?", fragt sich ein anderer. Eine weitere Userin kommentiert: "Alle Models würden sterben, um für diese Ehre ausgewählt zu werden. Und Ihr überlasst sie jemandem, der die Bekanntheit und den Ruhm nicht braucht. Enttäuschend." Kardashian hat sich zu der Kritik bisher nicht geäußert.