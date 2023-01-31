Es kann sich als lohnenswert erweisen, das ausrangierte Gerät in der Schublade zu verkaufen und damit die Finanzen zu verbessern.

Viele Deutsche entscheiden sich beim Ablauf ihres Zweijahresvertrags für ein neues Smartphone und legen das alte Gerät in eine Schublade. Es wird entweder als Ersatz aufbewahrt, an Bekannte oder Familienmitglieder weitergegeben oder schlicht vergessen. Doch statt es ungenutzt im Schrank zu lassen, kann man das alte Handy auch verkaufen und so die Finanzen aufbessern.

Ausrangierte Geräte zu Geld machen

In Zeiten steigender Inflation kann es sich lohnen, das alte Smartphone auf dem Gebrauchtmarkt zu verkaufen, um die Finanzen zu verbessern. Eine Möglichkeit dafür ist die Verwendung der Auktionsplattform Ebay.

Diese Handys lassen sich am besten wiederverkaufen

Eine Analyse von Ebay hat gezeigt, dass die durchschnittlichen Wiederverkaufswerte von Smartphones von Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi und Google im Zeitraum vom 01.09.22 bis zum 31.10.22 unterschiedlich sind.

Die Analyse von Ebay hat gezeigt, dass iPhones besonders gut wiederverkaufbar sind. Das iPhone 11 mit 64 GB Speicher wurde im Durchschnitt für 306 Euro verkauft, das iPhone X mit 64 GB brachte es auf 187 Euro und selbst ein älteres iPhone 8 mit 64 GB Speicher wechselte im Schnitt für 113 Euro den Besitzer. Am beliebtesten auf Ebay sind jedoch die iPhones der 12er-Serie: Das iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB wurde im Durchschnitt für 700 Euro verkauft, mit 128 GB Speicher waren es immerhin noch 598 Euro.

Wie wertvoll ist Ihr altes Handy? Alle Modelle in der Übersicht:

Apple iPhone 5 16 GB: 16 € Apple iPhone 4 16 GB: 18 € Apple iPhone 4 8 GB: 18 € Nokia 3310: 23 € Apple iPhone 5s 16 GB: 26 € Motorola V3: 27 € Samsung Galaxy S4 8 GB: 27 € Nokia 6310i: 28 € Samsung Xcover 3 8 GB: 30 € Apple iPhone 6 16 GB: 32 € Samsung Galaxy A3 16 GB: 34 € Samsung Galaxy S5 16 GB: 37 € Nokia 3720: 38 € Samsung Galaxy J5 16 GB: 38 € Samsung Galaxy A5 16 GB: 40 € Apple iPhone 6 64 GB: 46 € Apple iPhone 6 Plus 16 GB: 46 € Apple iPhone 6 32 GB: 47 € Samsung Galaxy S6 32 GB: 49 € Apple iPhone SE 2 32 GB: 53 € Samsung Galaxy A5 32 GB: 55 € Samsung Galaxy A6 32 GB: 56 € Samsung Galaxy S7 32 GB: 62 € Apple iPhone 6 Plus 64 GB: 62 € Samsung Galaxy A20e 32 GB: 62 € Apple iPhone 7 32 GB: 68 € Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32 GB: 72 € Apple iPhone 6 128 GB: 75 € Samsung Galaxy A8 32 GB: 78 € Apple iPhone 7 128 GB: 80 € Samsung Galaxy A4 64 GB: 80 € Samsung Galaxy S8 64 GB: 81 € Samsung Galaxy A21s 32 GB: 96 € Samsung Galaxy S9 64 GB: 109 € Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128 GB: 109 € Apple iPhone 8 64 GB: 113 € Xiaomi 12 128 GB: 128 € Samsung Galaxy A5 128 GB: 140 € Samsung Galaxy A7 128 GB: 142 € Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256 GB: 145 € Apple iPhone 8 256 GB: 146 € Apple iPhone SE 2 64 GB: 147 € Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64 GB: 153 € Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB: 176 € Apple iPhone SE 2 128 GB: 178 € Samsung Galaxy S10e 128 GB: 180 € Apple iPhone X 64 GB: 187 € Apple iPhone XR 64 GB: 193 € Huawai P 30 Pro 128 GB: 201 € Apple iPhone XS 64 GB: 203 € Google Pixel 4a 128 GB: 215 € Apple iPhone X 256 GB: 220 € Apple iPhone XR 128 GB: 223 € Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128 GB: 234 € Xiaomi Mi 11 128 GB: 238 € Apple iPhone XS Max 64 GB: 240 € Apple iPhone XS 256 GB: 244 € Samsung Galaxy S20 128 GB: 247 € Samsung Galaxy S10 512 GB: 251 € Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128 GB: 268 € Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128 GB: 268 € Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 256 GB: 279 € Apple iPhone 11 64 GB: 306 € Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB: 325 € Apple iPhone 11 128 GB: 344 € Xiaomi Mi 11 256 GB: 350 € Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128 GB: 353 € Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB: 362 € Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128 GB: 364 € Google Pixel 6 128 GB: 367 € Apple iPhone 11 256 GB: 375 € Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128 GB: 380 € Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128 GB: 388 € Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 128 GB: 398 € Apple iPhone 12 Mini 64 GB: 419 € Apple iPhone 12 Mini 128 GB: 435 € Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 64 GB: 439 € Apple iPhone 12 64 GB: 440 € Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB: 454 € Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 256 GB: 457 € Google Pixel 6 Pro 128 GB: 492 € Apple iPhone 12 128 GB: 493 € Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB: 515 € Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128 GB: 520 € Samsung Galaxy S22 128 GB: 533 € Apple iPhone 13 Mini 128 GB: 587 € Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 256 GB: 589 € Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB: 598 € Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB: 643 € Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 GB: 651 € Apple iPhone 13 128 GB: 658 € Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 256 GB: 694 € Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB: 709 € Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128 GB: 751 € Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: 833 € Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256 GB: 861 € Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: 902 € Apple iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB: 915 € Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB: 974 € Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB: 1.032 €​​​​​​​

Smartphone-Schätze in Schubladen

Die Wiederverkaufswertanalyse von Ebay offenbart, dass sowohl iPhones als auch Samsung-Smartphones gut auf dem Gebrauchtmarkt verkauft werden können. Es lohnt sich also, nach versteckten Smartphone-Schätzen in Schubladen zu suchen, denn selbst ältere Modelle können noch einen gewissen Wert haben. Eine Übersicht über die durchschnittlichen Wiederverkaufswerte vieler verschiedener Smartphone-Modelle auf Ebay kann dabei helfen, den Wert des eigenen alten Geräts einzuschätzen.

Es ist jedoch zu beachten, dass die tatsächlichen Verkaufspreise abhängig von vielen Faktoren wie dem Zustand des Geräts, der Speicherkapazität und der Farbe sind. Um das bestmögliche Angebot für Ihr altes Handy zu erhalten, empfehlen Experten, das Gerät vor dem Verkauf gründlich zu reinigen, persönliche Daten zu löschen und es in einem guten Zustand zu präsentieren. Eine sorgfältige Recherche, um den besten Verkaufspreis zu erzielen, kann auch helfen, mehr Geld für Ihr altes Handy zu erhalten.