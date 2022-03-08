Zurück
© imago images/Ulrich Hufnagel
Das Wirtschaftsprüfungsunternehmen KPMG hat die Marktwerte der Spieler aus den europäischen Spitzenligen bestimmt. Zwei Stars des BVB sind unter den wertvollsten Fußballern der Welt, ein deutscher Nationalspieler des FC Bayern hat es in die Top 15 geschafft. Die Plätze 20 bis 1 zum Durchklicken:
Die neuen Marktwerte von KPMG
© imago images/Marco Canoniero
88 Millionen Euro Marktwert
Platz 20: Lautaro Martínez (Inter)
© imago images/Pressinphoto
88,9 Mio. Euro
Platz 19: Mason Mount (FC Chelsea)
© imago images/Shutterstock
89,2 Mio. Euro
Platz 18: Declan Rice (West Ham)
© imago images/Shutterstock
95 Mio. Euro
Platz 17: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)
© imago images/Moritz Müller
97 Mio. Euro
Platz 16: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
© imago images/Sven Simon
97,3 Mio. Euro
Platz 15: Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern)
© imago images/PA Images
98 Mio. Euro
Platz 14: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
100,3 Mio. Euro
Platz 13: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
© imago images/Xinhua
101,5 Mio. Euro
Platz 12: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
© imago images/Revierfoto
101,5 Mio. Euro
Platz 11: Jude Bellingham (BVB)
© imago images/Moritz Müller
104,5 Mio. Euro
Platz 10: Rúben Dias (Manchester City)
© imago images/Shutterstock
104,8 Mio. Euro
Platz 9: Romelu Lukaku (FC Chelsea)
© imago images/News Images Limited
105,5 Mio. Euro
Platz 8: Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)
© imago images/PA Images
106,7 Mio. Euro
Platz 7: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
© imago images/PA Images
107,8 Mio. Euro
Platz 6: Mohamed Salah (FC Liverpool)
© imago images/Agencia EFE
109,3 Mio. Euro
Platz 5: Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona)
© imago images/Shutterstock
110,2 Mio. Euro
Platz 4: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
© imago images/PA Images
110,8 Mio. Euro
Platz 3: Trent Alexander-Arnold (FC Liverpool)
© imago images/PA Images
124,5 Mio. Euro
Platz 2: Phil Foden (Manchester City)
© imago images/Eibner
137,5 Mio. Euro
Platz 1: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
