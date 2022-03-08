freenet-search
menu menu
Mega Angebote von freenet
Zurück
Das Wirtschaftsprüfungsunternehmen KPMG hat die Marktwerte der Spieler aus den europäischen Spitzenligen bestimmt. Zwei Stars des BVB sind unter den wertvollsten Fußballern der Welt, ein deutscher Nationalspieler des FC Bayern hat es in die Top 15 geschafft. Die Plätze 20 bis 1 zum Durchklicken:
© imago images/Ulrich Hufnagel

Die neuen Marktwerte von KPMG

Das Wirtschaftsprüfungsunternehmen KPMG hat die Marktwerte der Spieler aus den europäischen Spitzenligen bestimmt. Zwei Stars des BVB sind unter den wertvollsten Fußballern der Welt, ein deutscher Nationalspieler des FC Bayern hat es in die Top 15 geschafft. Die Plätze 20 bis 1 zum Durchklicken:
88 Millionen Euro Marktwert
© imago images/Marco Canoniero

Platz 20: Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

88 Millionen Euro Marktwert
88,9 Mio. Euro
© imago images/Pressinphoto

Platz 19: Mason Mount (FC Chelsea)

88,9 Mio. Euro
89,2 Mio. Euro
© imago images/Shutterstock

Platz 18: Declan Rice (West Ham)

89,2 Mio. Euro
95 Mio. Euro
© imago images/Shutterstock

Platz 17: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

95 Mio. Euro
97 Mio. Euro
© imago images/Moritz Müller

Platz 16: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

97 Mio. Euro
97,3 Mio. Euro
© imago images/Sven Simon

Platz 15: Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern)

97,3 Mio. Euro
98 Mio. Euro
© imago images/PA Images

Platz 14: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

98 Mio. Euro
100,3 Mio. Euro

Platz 13: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

100,3 Mio. Euro
101,5 Mio. Euro
© imago images/Xinhua

Platz 12: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

101,5 Mio. Euro
101,5 Mio. Euro
© imago images/Revierfoto

Platz 11: Jude Bellingham (BVB)

101,5 Mio. Euro
104,5 Mio. Euro
© imago images/Moritz Müller

Platz 10: Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

104,5 Mio. Euro
104,8 Mio. Euro
© imago images/Shutterstock

Platz 9: Romelu Lukaku (FC Chelsea)

104,8 Mio. Euro
105,5 Mio. Euro
© imago images/News Images Limited

Platz 8: Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

105,5 Mio. Euro
106,7 Mio. Euro
© imago images/PA Images

Platz 7: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

106,7 Mio. Euro
107,8 Mio. Euro
© imago images/PA Images

Platz 6: Mohamed Salah (FC Liverpool)

107,8 Mio. Euro
109,3 Mio. Euro
© imago images/Agencia EFE

Platz 5: Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona)

109,3 Mio. Euro
110,2 Mio. Euro
© imago images/Shutterstock

Platz 4: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

110,2 Mio. Euro
110,8 Mio. Euro
© imago images/PA Images

Platz 3: Trent Alexander-Arnold (FC Liverpool)

110,8 Mio. Euro
124,5 Mio. Euro
© imago images/PA Images

Platz 2: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

124,5 Mio. Euro
137,5 Mio. Euro
© imago images/Eibner

Platz 1: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

137,5 Mio. Euro
gekennzeichnet mit
JUSPROG e.V. - Jugendschutz
freenet ist Mitglied im JUSPROG e.V.