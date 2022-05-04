TV-Moderatorin Victoria Swarovski zeigt sich freizügig
Die "Let's Dance"-Moderatorin Victoria Swarovski zeigt sich auf Instagram ungewohnt freizügig und präsentiert heiße Einblicke von einem Lingerie-Shooting.
I can’t believe it... I am so happy and blessed to tell you guys I am hosting my second Show @supertalent with my favorite partner in crime #danielhartwich 😍🎉😘 I am still speechless and so overwhelmed!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
BammBamm & Pebbles are ready for the weekend 🦴😜😂 Hope you guys have already picked your favorite bikini... 😘 @calzedonia 📸 @evareifmueller
Can’t wait for the summer to come☀️Wishing you all fantastic✨ #summervibes @calzedonia 📸 @linatesch Make-up @rada_jurkovic
What an amazing season @letsdance !!! I will miss it so much...🙏🏻😍 see you all next year 💃🏼 Congratulations to our yesterday’s winners @christinaluft & @christianpolanc Fotocredit: TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius
A huge Thank You🙏🏻 to the whole team especially to all the once behind the camera... I am so blessed to be part of this beautiful and big @letsdance family! Also a big thank you to our audience who always supports us and loves ❤️ the show just as we do!!! 🙏🏻😘 Wishing you a wonderful Sunday!! Dress: @ziadnakad Jewelry: @schreinerfinejewellery
Every great summer starts with a perfect Bikini 👙... even though we can’t really travel, we can have fun at the pool or at the lake...🎊🎉 There is always a good reason to get your favorite new swimwear piece!!! I am very happy to announce that I’m a part of the new @calzedonia swimwear campaign... 🎉👙😍😘 MakeUp by @rada_jurkovic 📸 by @linatesch #swimwear #bikini #beach
💥💥Buckel up for our semi final💥💥 Tomorrow don’t miss it... @letsdance 📸 @imielski / make-up by @rada_jurkovic @st_publicrelation
Thank you 🙏🏻 for 4.65mil people watching... Semifinals we are coming!!! This will be one of the most exciting semifinals in @letsdance history 🎉🎉🎉 @moritz_hans @tijan.njie @lillypaul @lucahaenni1
It was a magic night!!! I hope you all had fun😘😘😘 @letsdance 📸 TVNOW / Stefan Gregorowius
Sending you all a big kiss 💋😘 have a wonderful evening 🙏🏻
You’ll never find a rainbow 🌈 if you’re looking down...
Spring FEELINGS 😍 wish you all a great start of the week!!!
My highlight of the week... Grocery shopping 😜🙏🏻
Done with filming for the @letsdance BEST OF 🙏🏻😍 #happyme #goodfriday
In hard times like this we try to bring a little joy in your life!! Even if it is just for 4 hours!!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 In schwierigen Zeiten wie diesen versuchen wir, ein wenig Freude in euer Leben zu bringen !! Auch wenn es nur für 4 Stunden ist! 🙏🏻😘😍Morgen um 20.15 bei RTL @letsdance
Good shoes take you anywhere! #futurerider #puma #zalandastyle @pumasportstyle @puma @zalando ad* pic by @patdomingo
Fashion is like eating you shouldn’t stick to the same menu... ✨ #tb #pfw2020
Rehearsal TIME with the @letsdance family... ❤️💃🏼 Who is ready for a great show tomorrow !!!💥 #letsdance2020
Had a lot of fun with this one today...😘😘#danielhartwich @letsdance
Happy V-Day everyone ❤️#valentinesday !!! Who is your valentine ?
Can’t wait until you see the campaign for @calzedonia !!! I am so blessed and thankful for everything in my life... I sometimes have to pinch myself, cause I think I am dreaming 🙏🏻😍 #happygirl @glitterbee_s @rada_jurkovic @veronica_vaudagna @pamela_rf @novalanalove @railybeach @linatesch ad*
I’m a dreamer but my eyes are wide open 🙏🏻
Already missing this... back home and just wanted to say thank you to the whole team for this amazing time!! So excited for my @lofficielbaltics cover💥🎉 thank you also to @mauritius.tourism_de #mauritius #mymauritius #yesmauritius
Just love ❤️ this place... Happy Sunday everyone 😘😘😘 @mauritius.tourism_de #mauritius #yesmauritius #mymauritius
After a long day of shooting for @lofficielbaltics I will jump in the water and do some wakeboarding!! I wish you all a fantastic Saturday 😘 kiss from beautiful #mauritius @mauritius.tourism_de #yesmauritius #mymauritius
Already missing home sweet home 😍 #happygirl
I will always be a mountain girl 😍🏔 #hometown
Back to cold Austria🇦🇹 and I am freezing 🥶 like crazy!!!
I just had the best time today🐳🌴🐬🙏🏻#vacation
The ocean is this beautiful, peaceful, breathtaking, unexplored place! 🐠🐡🐟🐬🐳#ocean
Happy New Year 🎉😍 Hope you had a great start!! 😘😘😘 #2020
A day in desert 🐫 what an experience! If you have the chance to go, you should definitely check it out! 📸 @danielgraf__
Dubai is always a great place to go... 😍🥰 #goodvibesonly
Cozy season has started 😍🎄🎅🏼✨ #christmasiscoming 📸 @patdomingo @rada_jurkovic
First day in Beijing and I already love it... what a cool city! Thank you @applejiani & @haoyiwen_yaya for showing me around!!
Was so much fun... ✨Bambi 2019✨ thank you @mercedesbenz_de for taking us there @mercedesbenzpullman Anzeige*
🎉Contest🎉 I am so happy to have my own collection with @calzedonia and that’s way I give away 2 whole sets, for you and your best friend! Set:4socks and 4tights!!! So go for it girls 🎉 the only thing you have to do is... 1.Follow me 2. Like the picture 3.Tag your best friend in a comment Winner will be announced tomorrow at 7pm on my story😘 ✨✨✨ 📸 @linatesch Hair&Makeup @rada_jurkovic #gewinnspiel #contest Anzeige*
Getting ready for @gq_germany Men of the Year Awards... 😍✨ #GQMotyawards2019 📸 by @patdomingo Anzeige
In der beliebten RTL-Tanzshow zeigt sich Moderatorin Victoria Swarovski meist in eleganten und farbenfrohen Outfits. Auf Instagram teilt die Österreicherin jetzt Bilder von sich in heißer Lingerie.
Der Anblick der schönen 28-Jährigen in verführerischen Dessous ist eigentlich nur ihrem Ehemann und Immobilienmakler Werner Mürz vorbehalten. In diesem Jahr tritt Victoria Swarovski jedoch erstmalig als Testimonial für eine bekannte Lingerie-Marke in Aktion.
So reagieren die Fans von Victoria Swarovski
Die Bilder von ihrem ersten Unterwäsche-Shooting kommen bei den über 500.000 Instagram-Fans von Victoria Swarovski sehr gut an. Fans und Freunde hinterlassen Kommentare wie: "Holla die Waldfee 😎", "Sehr hübsch 🔥🔥😋😜😁" und "Du bist nicht von dieser Welt 🥰🥰❤️🔥❤️🔥🌹🌹👍👍😘".
Ihr neuester Schnappschuss "gefällt" bereits mehr als 13.000 Instagram-Fans und die können sich bestimmt noch auf mehr heiße Bilder in diesem Jahr freuen.