In der beliebten RTL-Tanzshow zeigt sich Moderatorin Victoria Swarovski meist in eleganten und farbenfrohen Outfits. Auf Instagram teilt die Österreicherin jetzt Bilder von sich in heißer Lingerie.



Der Anblick der schönen 28-Jährigen in verführerischen Dessous ist eigentlich nur ihrem Ehemann und Immobilienmakler Werner Mürz vorbehalten. In diesem Jahr tritt Victoria Swarovski jedoch erstmalig als Testimonial für eine bekannte Lingerie-Marke in Aktion.

So reagieren die Fans von Victoria Swarovski

Die Bilder von ihrem ersten Unterwäsche-Shooting kommen bei den über 500.000 Instagram-Fans von Victoria Swarovski sehr gut an. Fans und Freunde hinterlassen Kommentare wie: "Holla die Waldfee 😎", "Sehr hübsch 🔥🔥😋😜😁" und "Du bist nicht von dieser Welt 🥰🥰❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🌹🌹👍👍😘".



Ihr neuester Schnappschuss "gefällt" bereits mehr als 13.000 Instagram-Fans und die können sich bestimmt noch auf mehr heiße Bilder in diesem Jahr freuen.