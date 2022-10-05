Pamela Reif hat ihr umwerfendes Aussehen offenbar nicht allein durch knallhartes Training erreicht. Ein gemeinsamer Instagram-Post mit ihrer Mutter offenbart, dass die Fitness-Influencerin ihre Schönheit wohl vererbt bekommen hat.

Pamela Reif begeistert mit ihrer Mutter das Netz

In einem kurzen Video-Clip zeigt sich die 26-Jährige in einem schwarzen Oberteil kombiniert mit einem Rock und läuft eine Straße entlang. Kurz darauf ist auch die Mutter von Pamela in einem ähnlichen Look neben ihr zusehen. Ihre 8,9 Millionen Instagram-Fans zeigen sich begeistert.

So zeigt sich Pamela Reif auf Instagram:

So reagieren die Fans von Pamela Reif

Ihre Fans hinterlassen begeisterte Kommentare wie: "Wenn die Mama wie die Schwester aussieht", "Wie alt ist diese Frau, sie lässt mich an die Ewigkeit glauben" und "Wow, jetzt weiß ich woher du deine Schönheit hast." Vielleicht startet die schöne Mutter von Pamela Reif jetzt auch bald eine Karriere als Influencerin?