Schillernder könnte das Musik-Comeback von Britney Spears (40) wohl nicht ausfallen: Wie die US-Seite "Page Six" exklusiv in Erfahrung gebracht haben will, hat Spears gemeinsame Sache mit Sir Elton John (75) gemacht! Demnach habe sich das Duo in der vergangenen Woche klammheimlich im Tonstudio in Beverly Hills eingefunden, um zusammen eine neue Version von Johns Welthit "Tiny Dancer" aus dem Jahr 1971 aufzunehmen.

Laut des Berichts sei geplant, das Lied bereits im August dieses Jahres via Universal Music zu veröffentlichen. Einen vermeintlichen Insider zitiert "Page Six" mit den Worten: "Das war Eltons Idee und Britney ist ein riesiger Fan." Bei der Neuauflage von "Tiny Dancer" handele es sich um ein "vollständiges Duett". Produziert wurde das Stück demnach von Andrew Watt (31), der schon mit Justin Bieber (28), Miley Cyrus (29) und Ozzy Osbourne (73) zusammengearbeitet und erst 2021 den Grammy als "Produzent des Jahres" erhalten hat.

Alter Hit mit neuer Stimme

Seit die über 13 Jahre währende Vormundschaft durch ihren Vater Ende des vergangenen Jahres offiziell aufgehoben wurde, hatte Spears immer wieder betont, ihr Comeback als Musikerin feiern zu wollen. Erst vor rund einer Woche gab sie ihren Followern auf Instagram eine kleine Kostprobe und sang ihren Hit "Baby One More Time" - mit deutlich tieferer Stimme als gewohnt. Entsprechend mit Spannung darf erwartet werden, wie "Tiny Dancer" über 50 Jahre nach seiner Veröffentlichung als Duett klingen wird.

