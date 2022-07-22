Einmal mehr sorgt Britney Spears (40) auf Instagram für Aufsehen. Am vergangenen Donnerstagabend (22. Juli) teilte die Sängerin auf ihrem Account zehn Nacktfotos von sich - innerhalb einer Stunde. Ihre Fans meldeten sich daraufhin besorgt in den Kommentaren.

So zeigt sich Britney auf Instagram:

Auf den Fotos zeigt sich Spears lediglich im türkisfarbenen Leoparden-Tanga gekleidet, während sie auf einem Bett liegt. Die Schnappschüsse habe sie selbst mit dem Handy geknipst, verrät sie. Aktuell befinde sie sich in einem Hotel in London. Zu guter Letzt postete die 40-Jährige noch ein Video von sich, in dem sie auf dem Bett verschiedene Posen einnimmt und in die Kamera lächelt.

"Was zum Teufel ist passiert?"

"Was ist los?", fragen sich einige ihrer Followerinnen und Follower in den Kommentaren. "Was zum Teufel ist passiert?", kommentiert eine andere Person. "Diese Fotos fühlen sich komisch an", schreibt eine weitere Nutzerin besorgt. Ein Fan wendet sich direkt an Spears: "Bist du okay?"

Dass sich Spears seit Ende der Vormundschaft gerne freizügig auf Instagram präsentiert, ist bekannt. Auch in ihren Flitterwochen mit Ehemann Sam Asghari (28) ließ es sich die Sängerin nicht nehmen, Oben-ohne-Bilder zu teilen. Nach der Hochzeit Anfang Juni haben die beiden einen zweiwöchigen Jacht-Urlaub genossen, wie sie auf Instagram verraten hatte. Das Paar ist seit rund fünf Jahren zusammen.